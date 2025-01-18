Notorious gang member wanted for Kannauj dacoity arrested in Mathura encounter

A 54-year-old notorious member of a nomadic gang, involved in multiple dacoities across several states, was arrested during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Bharatpur road in Mathura late Thursday night, said senior police officials here on Friday. The official stated that a reward for the arrest of Kailash Pardi was announced on September 30, 2024, following his involvement in the Kannauj dacoity incident. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused was wanted in connection with a high-profile dacoity targeting a prominent perfume trader in Kannauj in June last year, and a reward of ₹1 lakh had been announced for his arrest.

In a press note shared with media, a senior STF official identified the arrested accused as Kailash Pardi, a resident of a village under Piparia police station of Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

He stated that the accused is an active member of a nomadic gang led by Suraj Pardi.

Kailash was arrested after being injured in retaliatory firing by STF team when he arrived near Adukki village on Bharatpur road under Highway police station limits, to meet his gang members and plan another crime in Mathura. Following his arrest, the STF recovered an illegal firearm, cartridges and two bullet shells from his possession.

The officials stated that Kailash Pardi, along with Suraj Pardi and other gang members Vicky Pardi, Chappad Pardi and Balada Pardi, was involved in the dacoity at the resident of the Kannauj perfume trader on the night of June 28, 2023. During the incident, the gang looted around ₹7.3 lakh in cash, as well as gold and silver ornaments worth several lakhs, after assaulting and injuring the family members.

The official stated that a reward for the arrest of Kailash Pardi was announced on September 30, 2024, following his involvement in the Kannauj dacoity incident. He further added that Kailash has four criminal cases registered against him in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, and Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. In the past, he was arrested in Guna in 2009 for possession of illegal firearms, the official added.