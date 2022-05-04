Now, a student of Lucknow’s GD Goenka Public School tests Covid positive
A Class 5 student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow tested Covid positive following which the school remained closed on Wednesday for all classes, a press release by the school said.
In the recent past, students of La Martiniere Girls College, Cathedral Senior Secondary School, DPS Indira Nagar, The Millennium School have tested Covid positive.
In a message sent to parents, the school said, “Parents of students of class 5 who were in contact with the affected child can take suitable preventive measures.”
School will resume offline functioning from May 5.
A massive sanitization exercise was undertaken on the school campus wherein all classrooms and office area along with school vehicles and buses were sanitized.
Now, the process of sanitization will be repeated twice a day regularly so that the infection does not spread.
As another precautionary measure, the CHC team from the CMO office visited the school on Wednesday for Covid testing of staff.
“At GD Goenka Public School, we are committed to provide a safe environment to all our staff, teachers and students and thus, all the measures regarding protection against coronavirus are strictly followed to contain the infection,” said Sarvesh Goel, chairman of the school.
Meanwhile, there are reports that two more students of two different CBSE Board schools also tested positive. Principals of those institutions, however, refuted the claims.
-
Ghaziabad former DM suspended for irregularities in land acquisitions for two e-ways
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former district magistrate of Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. A 2004 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre Kesarwani is on central deputation and is posted as director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare. Strict action will be taken against those who have committed irregularities in the land acquisition.
-
Prayagraj’s MLNMC plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
-
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: Pune Police detain MNS workers
The MNS claimed that many mosques cooperated on Wednesday morning and did not play the azaan on loudspeakers. MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed Maha Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth. After the aarti, the police detained Shinde and other MNS workers.
-
222 mosques, 96 temples grated permission to use loudspeakers in Pune rural
The Pune rural police have 226 applications from mosques and 222 of them have been granted permission to use loudspeakers. The process of granting permission to use loudspeakers at religious places is yet to begin in Pune city. Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the religious places have to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and seeking police permission to use loudspeakers was mandatory.
-
Effigy of Rohingya, Bangladeshi illegal migrants burned in Varanasi
The Bharatiya Awam Party on Wednesday burnt the effigy of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in front of Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi. National secretary Pappu Mishra, state general secretary Vijayshankar Vidrohi, Anil Kumar Pandey, state secretary Sanjay Kumar Prajapati, district vice-president Shobnath Prajapati, district general secretary Harish Yadav Kaka, Sunita Srivastava, Poonam Srivastava, Ramata Srivastava, Saroj Devi were present at the protest site.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics