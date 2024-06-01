 Now, IIT experts to train U.P. govt secondary school teachers - Hindustan Times
Now, IIT experts to train U.P. govt secondary school teachers

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Jun 01, 2024 09:03 PM IST

169 assistant teachers and lecturers of government high schools and intermediate colleges have been selected to undergo five-day training

In a bid to improve teaching at government-run secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh, their teachers would now get formal lessons on imparting knowledge of subjects like science and mathematics from experts at IIT-Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Students studying at a government secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)
Students studying at a government secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative by the state secondary education department, 169 assistant teachers and lecturers of government high schools and intermediate colleges have been selected to undergo five-day residential training programme at the prestigious institution, say officials in the know of development.

Around 111 teachers from 46 districts of the state who teach science to high school students and physics, chemistry and biology to intermediate students would undergo the residential training in IIT-Gandhinagar in Gujarat from June 5 to 9, say officials of state secondary education department.

Likewise, training of 58 teachers of mathematics too is proposed to be held at the institute from June 24 to 28, they add. The cost incurred by teachers in going for the training being held at government expense will be reimbursed to them by the respective district inspectors of schools (DIOSes).

Teachers have been asked to take laptops with them so that information can be given about classroom teaching and the use of digital material as well during the training sessions.

Director general (school education), U.P., Kanchan Verma in missives sent on May 30, 2024, directed all DIOSes to relieve the selected teachers from work.

The missive, copies of which are with HT, has also instructed DIOSes to ensure that the selected teachers reach IIT-Gandhinagar a day before the formal start of their training workshops.

Five teachers from Prayagraj will also be going to Gujarat for the training. They are assistant mathematics teacher Jyoti Agarwal and chemistry lecturer Madhu Yadav from Government Girls’ Inter College (GGIC), Civil Lines, assistant science teacher Krishna Dwivedi, physics lecturer Ajay Singh and biology lecturer Ranvijay Singh Patel from Government Inter College (GIC).

News / Cities / Lucknow / Now, IIT experts to train U.P. govt secondary school teachers
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
