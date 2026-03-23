Now, ‘manjha’ causes deep cuts on neck, finger of 6-year-old girl in Lucknow

A six-year-old girl was seriously injured after a sharp nylon kite string (manjha) caused deep cuts on her neck and finger when she was riding a motorcycle with her father in Lucknow’s Wazirganj area on Sunday afternoon, Despite bans and enforcement drives, the hazardous kite string continues to be used (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The incident raises fresh concerns over the continued use of the banned material. It took place around 3pm near Jagat Narayan Road at Golaganj crossing in the Wazirganj locality of the city.

Officials said this is the 18th such case reported in Lucknow in the past 45 days, following the death of Md Shoib, 32, a medical representative, in the Bazarkhala area on February 4

In Sunday’s incident, the child, identified as Abira, was sitting in front of her father, Khalil Ahmed, on a motorcycle.

According to the family, Ahmed was heading out to buy household items when a stray kite string suddenly came into contact with the moving bike. Before he could stop the vehicle, the sharp kite string entangled around the child’s neck, causing deep cuts there and slicing one of her fingers. Ahmed rushed his daughter to a hospital, where doctors stitched the wound on her neck. She reportedly required around 10 stitches.

Doctors have said that the child is currently out of danger, though the injuries were potentially life-threatening.

Ahmed, who lives near Odeon Cinema in Qaiserbagh, has demanded strict action against those using Chinese manjha.

“People flying kites with such dangerous strings should be caught and sent to jail. This is not the first incident,” he said.

Police officials stated that no formal complaint had been filed yet. However, they added that action is being taken against anyone found using banned kite strings.

Despite bans and enforcement drives, the hazardous string continues to be used. Lucknow police ran a massive drive against those using hazardous kite string and had arrested two youth.