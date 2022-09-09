Now strawberry farming set to start in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Now farmers of Prayagraj will also be seen cultivating strawberries usually grown in cold climate. After testing, the soil here has been found suitable for strawberry cultivation. The horticulture department has been given a target of starting strawberry cultivation on two hectares of land, say district officials in the know of the things.

District horticulture officer (DHO), Prayagraj, Nalin Sundaram Bhatt said, “Strawberry cultivation is more profitable as compared to other crops but it is a high investment, high return farming.”

“One acre of strawberry cultivation costs around ₹4 lakh and farmers can get a profit of ₹18-20 lakh per acre. Around 54,000 strawberry plants are planted in one hectare (2.47-acre) land,” he added.

To encourage farmers to start growing strawberries here, the horticulture department will provide saplings to them at a cost of ₹15 to ₹20 per sapling. But to take benefit of the government initiative, the farmers will have to first register with the district horticulture department, officials say.

According to experts, strawberry farming started off on a small scale in Saharanpur and Pilibhit districts of western U.P. almost two decades ago. It was later taken up by other farmers who, otherwise, grew tomatoes in polyhouses. The fruit is now being cultivated in over two dozen districts of the state, including drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

“Strawberry requires porous soil with a very low requirement of water and temperatures between 12 and 18 degree Celsius for fruiting. Both these conditions are easily met in most parts of the state in winter,” said a senior horticulturist.

Most strawberry farmers also invest in drip irrigation system which requires an easy set-up and reduces the cost of water to over 30%. “Around 22,000 saplings can be planted in an acre of land and give a yield of around 20,000 kg of strawberry. The profit margin can vary from 30 to 45% based on the market requirement,” he said.

“Strawberry saplings are cultivated between mid-September and mid-October on mounds. Foliage is laid on plastic to avoid contact with the soil. The harvest begins in early January and continues till early March. The popularity of strawberry has grown over the last decade with a rise in food trends,” he added.

