Now strawberry farming set to start in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Now farmers of Prayagraj will also be seen cultivating strawberries usually grown in cold climate
Now farmers of Prayagraj will also be seen cultivating strawberries usually grown in cold climate. After testing, the soil here has been found suitable for strawberry cultivation. The horticulture department has been given a target of starting strawberry cultivation on two hectares of land, say district officials in the know of the things.
District horticulture officer (DHO), Prayagraj, Nalin Sundaram Bhatt said, “Strawberry cultivation is more profitable as compared to other crops but it is a high investment, high return farming.”
“One acre of strawberry cultivation costs around ₹4 lakh and farmers can get a profit of ₹18-20 lakh per acre. Around 54,000 strawberry plants are planted in one hectare (2.47-acre) land,” he added.
To encourage farmers to start growing strawberries here, the horticulture department will provide saplings to them at a cost of ₹15 to ₹20 per sapling. But to take benefit of the government initiative, the farmers will have to first register with the district horticulture department, officials say.
According to experts, strawberry farming started off on a small scale in Saharanpur and Pilibhit districts of western U.P. almost two decades ago. It was later taken up by other farmers who, otherwise, grew tomatoes in polyhouses. The fruit is now being cultivated in over two dozen districts of the state, including drought-prone Bundelkhand region.
“Strawberry requires porous soil with a very low requirement of water and temperatures between 12 and 18 degree Celsius for fruiting. Both these conditions are easily met in most parts of the state in winter,” said a senior horticulturist.
Most strawberry farmers also invest in drip irrigation system which requires an easy set-up and reduces the cost of water to over 30%. “Around 22,000 saplings can be planted in an acre of land and give a yield of around 20,000 kg of strawberry. The profit margin can vary from 30 to 45% based on the market requirement,” he said.
“Strawberry saplings are cultivated between mid-September and mid-October on mounds. Foliage is laid on plastic to avoid contact with the soil. The harvest begins in early January and continues till early March. The popularity of strawberry has grown over the last decade with a rise in food trends,” he added.
-
PCJ holds training on fact-checking techniques, tools with journalists
JAMMU: Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) on Friday conducted a training programme for journalists and journalism students on fact-checking methods and tools. Rakesh Goswami GNI India Training Network trainer, professor, and regional director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Jammu, conducted the training programme. The training programme was aimed to combat fake news and misinformation. During the programme, participants were informed about tools for visual and verification.
-
In MP, a district bans entry of husband, son of women sarpanch to gram sabha meetings
Bhopal/Sagar: Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has banned the entry of husbands of women sarpanches, known commonly as sarpanch pati, to all gram sabha meetings. The order, which also extends to other family members such as their sons, was issued after it emerged that male members of the families of women sarpanches were not just running the show but even taking oath in their stead.
-
Bihar FM alleges Centre’s fund cut for SSA, BJP says state’s ploy to hide mess
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday said the Centre was “deliberately trying to create a financial crisis in the state”. Citing the example of Centre's flagship Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, Choudhary said the scheme involves fund sharing pattern of 60:40 between the centre and the state government, but there was a a huge shortfall in the central share in the last fiscal. Unfortunately, the trend continues even in the new fiscal, the minister said.
-
Leh to Manali in 30 hours: Cyclist Adil Teli sets off for world record attempt
SRINAGAR Secretary Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez flagged off cyclist Adil Teli from tourist reception centre here on Friday morning. Director tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo was also present in the occasion. Hafeez said that Teli is attempting to pedal for the Leh to Manali circuit on Friday morning in around 30 hours. The current record for the distance is 34 hours and 54 minutes.
-
Urban local bodies’ election in Bihar to be held on Oct 10, 20
Elections for urban local bodies (ULBs) in Bihar will be held in two phases, on October 10 and October 20, and results will be announced on October 12 and October 22, respectively, according to the schedule announced by the state poll panel on Friday. Briefing reporters, state election commissioner Deepak Prasad said that as many as 224 municipal bodies, out of the total 261, will go to vote in two phases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics