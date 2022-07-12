Now, UP decides to allow generators to import coal
LUCKNOW Making a U-turn on the issue, Uttar Pradesh has finally decided to allow its thermal power plants to import expensive foreign coal to partially meet the state’s fuel requirement after having avoided taking the decision that it considered as ‘unpalatable’ for months.
The crucial decision, which is believed to have deep financial implications for power consumers as well in terms of a possible power tariff hike, was taken in the Energy Task Force (ETF) meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Monday, according to people aware of the development.
Additional chief secretary, energy, Avnish Kumar Awasthi, UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj, managing director Pankaj Kumar, UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL) managing director P Guru Prasad, apart from planning department officials, were among those present in the meeting.
“The ETF has given nod to the proposal seeking import of coal by state-owned as well as private thermal plants in the state. The proposal will soon be submitted before the cabinet for approval, after which the UPRVUNL and private developers may float tenders to purchase foreign coal,” said a senior official.
In the first phase, the UPRVUNL is believed to have decided to buy 5.5 lakh MT coal worth ₹1,100 crore for two months.
Having been in dilemma for around two months, the UP government decided in the third week of May that no thermal plants in the state would import coal despite the central government exerting pressure on all states, including UP, for blending at least 10% foreign coal with the domestic one.
Buying expensive foreign coal, it was felt, would put an additional financial burden on generating companies, which might feel forced to increase electricity price to recover the increased cost.
The government decision on ‘no to foreign coal’ was applicable to both government-owned and private thermal plants in the state.
“I am directed to convey that the government has taken a considered decision that the UPRVUNL thermal plants as well as independent producers (private generating companies) will not import coal,” special secretary, energy, said in a letter to the UPRVUNL and the UPPCL on May 20.
The government’s decision came in the wake of the UPRVUNL seeking clear directions from the government on whether to buy or not the imported coal in view of the central government having issued an advisory to states asking them float tenders to import foreign coal to meet a part of their fuel requirement.
The corporation had pointed out to the government that buying costly imported coal would entail an increase in power price by Re 1 per unit or more. Earlier, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) had also posed some questions to the Utpadan Nigam, asking them, among other things, whether power units were technically fit to run on foreign coal.
The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad and the All-India Power Engineers’ Federation were demanding that the state government does not allow generators to import coal in the larger consumer interest. They also alleged that states were being forced to import coal to benefit some industrial houses.
The state government’s U-turn on the subject now is being seen as a consequence of the pressure being put on it for permitting generators to invite bids for import of coal.
“The Union power ministry recently threatened that the daily quota of domestic coal would be reduced to thermal plants in states that did not fall in line,” an official said, adding: “Many plants in the UP already have low coal reserves and any cut in coal supply may worsen the power situation in the state, especially during rains.”
-
CP withdraws circular on registration of molestation, Pocso cases
Mumbai The controversial circular issued by former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey regarding registration of molestation cases and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which caused furore among citizens and activists, has been withdrawn by the police.
-
Shortcut politics based on populist measures can destroy India: Modi in Deoghar
Appealing to people to reject populist political agendas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told people in Jharkhand that “shortcut politics” is bound to destroy any country in the long run. PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar, where he inaugurated several infrastructure projects, including a greenfield airport and laid foundation stones for several projects worth thousands of crores of rupees.
-
In Darjeeling, Mamata perfects stuffing, serves ‘phuchka’ to kids | Watch
TMC boss and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is currently in Darjeeling. On Tuesday, she attended the swearing-in ceremony of the elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), where elections were conducted after a decade.
-
Three years on, BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia finally opens office in Karnal
Three years after Sanjay Bhatia was elected to the Parliament from Karnal with a whopping margin of 6.5 lakh votes, the BJP MP finally opened an office at the mini secretariat on Tuesday. A resident of Panipat, Bhatia, was facing flak from constituents over him not having an office in Karnal. Bhatia had polled 9.11 lakh votes, around 70% of the total votes cast.
-
Three minor siblings drown in water-filled pit in Pune
Three minor siblings drowned after they fell into a rainwater-filled pit at a farm in Ambethan village in Khed tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as, Rakesh Kishore Das (5) , Rohit Kishore Das (8) and Shweta Kishore Das (4). According to police, the incident took place when the children were playing near the pit. A villager saw clothes kept near the pit and got suspicious.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics