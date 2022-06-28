NSUI activists protest against Agnipath on Lucknow University campus
Around 25 activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, reached Lucknow University (LU) on Tuesday to register a symbolic protest against the short-term recruitments in defence services under Centre’s Agnipath scheme which, they alleged, was anti-youth.
NSUI Lucknow University unit through its official Twitter handle claimed that the LU administration tried to stop them. They alleged that LU officials had adopted a dictatorial attitude against them. Carrying placards, the protesters demand rollback of the scheme.
Despite opposition by the university officials, the protest continued. Spokesperson for Lucknow University, Durgesh Srivastava, said, “The university has no role in Agnipath scheme. The NSUI activists were told to leave the campus and stage protest elsewhere.”
State general secretary, NSUI, Aryan Mishra, Ashish Choubey, Sheikh Majeed, Lalu Kanojia, Anshul, Ashutosh Mishra and Utkarsh were prominent among those who took part in the protest that lasted nearly half-an-hour.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
