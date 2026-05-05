Lucknow, The Lucknow Police on Tuesday busted a gang of eunuchs allegedly involved in targeting women in markets and residential areas, using intimidation and coercion to extort money and valuables, an officer said. Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in Lucknow

Ajay Rawat, alias Rani, 23, Aakash Gupta, alias Kamoulika, alias Kammo, 24, and Rafiq Ahmad, 44, were arrested within 24 hours of a robbery in the Bijnor Police Station area, the officer said.

A fourth, Annu, aged about 23, remains absconding.

According to the police, the gang exploited their identity as kinnars to pressure victims, particularly women, into handing over cash or jewellery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar Anand told reporters here on Tuesday that the accused would target unsuspecting victims.

"They would approach women in markets or residential areas, claiming there was a marriage in their home and demanding money. If the victims refused, they would resort to obscene behaviour, including removing their clothes, to create panic and embarrassment, and then snatch jewellery," said Anand, flanked by Additional DCP Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar and ACP Rajneesh Verma.

He added that in some cases, when resisted, the accused also turned violent.

The gang typically used app-based cab services to move through different localities and frequently changed locations to evade police surveillance.

The breakthrough came after scanning nearly 100-150 CCTV camera footage from various locations, and the three were nabbed at the Alinagar Khurd underpass.

A mangalsutra and two pairs of earrings were recovered from their possession, and a WagonR car used in the crime was also seized.

Their last robbery before their arrest was made on Monday with two women out on a morning walk as their victims.

The accused stopped their car near them and snatched their mangalsutra and earrings, scaring them with threats.

During questioning, the accused admitted to committing the crime and said they had divided the looted jewellery among themselves, the police said.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and additional sections were invoked following the recovery of the stolen items.

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