Number of active Covid cases below 3,000 in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 219 new Covid cases on Friday.
“There are 2629 active cases in the state at present. In the past 24 hours, 152591 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
In the past 24 hours, Lucknow reported 26 new Covid cases, including 14 men and 12 women. Chinhat reported 3 new cases, Aliganj 2 and Indira Nagar and Sarojininagar 3 cases each, according to the details from the health department.
Meanwhile, 346 patients recovered in the state during the day. Till now, 20,42,665 patients have recovered in the state.
Post Covid mental stress
Experts will discuss post Covid mental stress and its impact on the human body at the 20th annual conference of All India Cosmetologists and Beauticians Association on Sunday. The convenor of the conference, Dr Rama Srivastava, said that during Covid time, people had been under tremendous mental pressure and even post Covid mental stress was troubling many . Prof AK Singh, vice chancellor of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University will deliver a special lecture while MLA Neeraj Bora will be chief guest at the event.
