ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government’s resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.
Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow. In due course, ODOP stalls will be set up at IOC’s other petrol stations in the state as well.
Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, micro, small and medium industries (MSME), said that the state government is making all efforts to promote ODOP and to give a wider platform to local artisans, craftsmen, potters and weavers. In this context, a meeting was held with officials of the Indian Oil Corporation in which it has been decided to utilise petrol pumps now as showcase destinations for ODOP items.
Sehgal further said that stalls of ODOP products at the petrol pumps will be of standard size and will be set up soon after an agreement between the government and the IOC regarding the size.
The UP government’s ODOP aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts. For modernisation, proper marketing, branding and enhancing the quality of the products, the state government also offers loans, training and toolkits, marketing assistance and Common Facility Centers (CFCs). The government has also been establishing communication with embassies to ensure that ODOP items get international recognition.
-
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
