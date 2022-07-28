ODOP museum to come up in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya administration has decided to start a One District One Product (ODOP) museum at the Ram Katha Sangrahalaya where all articles selected under this scheme will be displayed.

District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, inspected various locations where the ODOP museum could be set up, on Thursday.

“After inspecting various locations, it was decided that the ODOP museum will operate from Ram Katha Sangrahalaya,” said Kumar.

The Ayodhya administration has selected Ram Katha Sangrahalaya so that devotees visiting this place get to know about ODOP articles also. Devotees from all across the country come to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla. Out of these, a large number of devotees are from South India.

This museum will come up as part of the state government’s initiative to set up ODOP museums in prominent districts across the state.

Now, the Ayodhya administration will ask the state tourism department to develop Ram Katha Sangrahalaya as a prominent tourist attraction.

The Yogi Adityanath government had launched the ODOP scheme on January 24, 2018. Under this scheme, indigenous articles from all 75 districts of the state have been selected. The state government is promoting these products at national and international platforms.