On Constitution, Arun Govil says change a sign of progress, not a bad thing

After sitting Faizabad MP and BJP nominee Lallu Singh’s comment on the Constitution, the party’s Meerut candidate and Ramayan fame actor Arun Govil appeared to trigger a controversy on Monday, suggesting that a change in the Constitution is a sign of progress and it’s not bad. BJP candidate Arun Govil campaigns in Meerut. (FILE PHOTO)

“When the Constitution was made, it gradually changed according to the circumstances. Change is a sign of progress and not a bad thing. The circumstances were different at that time and today. Amendment can be done only if there is consensus and not by the will of one person,” Arun Govil said to media persons.

After his comment, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “The BJP has committed a grave mistake by giving tickets to those who do not understand the difference between making progressive amendments in the constitution and making fundamental changes, but still it will not make much difference because the public has already decided to defeat every BJP candidate.”

Earlier, sitting BJP MP and party’s candidate from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat Lallu Singh made a controversial remark, saying to either amend or make a new Constitution, more than two third majority is needed.

“The government can be formed with 272 MPs, but to amend the Constitution or make a new one we need more than two third majority (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Lallu Singh is seen purportedly saying at a Chaupal at Kundurkha Kalan village in Milkipur tehsil in his constituency in a video that went viral on Saturday evening.

When asked about his statement, Lallu Singh said : “Where’s the issue. From time to time, whenever required the Constitution has been amended several times through a procedure.” However, he did not comment as to why he spoke about requiring more than two-third majority.