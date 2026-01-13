Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday urged youngsters to adopt indigenous products, promote innovation, make concrete efforts toward self-reliance, and realise that youth power had the strength to bring about a social change. On Nat’l Youth Day, youngsters resolve to bring positive change

He spoke to them at a programme organised on the occasion of National Youth Day at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) here on Monday. National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti, is celebrated annually on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. ‘Youth Power and Swadeshi Spirit for Building Atamanirbhar Bharat: Swami Vivekananda’s Life and Philosophy’.

“Despite enduring countless foreign invasions, Indian culture and civilisation have remained intact, which is why India’s culture and democracy hold a central place in the eyes of the world. Dynamic personalities like Swami Vivekananda not only guided India but also showed the path to the entire world,” said Pathak.

A ‘Swadeshi Sankalp Run’ was also organised by the university. Besides, Section-8, a company, formed under ‘Navkalpana – BBAU Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship,’ that aims to promote innovation, startup culture, and entrepreneurship within the university was unveiled.

At Lucknow University, floral tributes were offered at the statue of Swami Vivekananda located near Gate No. 1. Vice-chancellor Prof. Manuka Khanna, other staff members and students also took part in a programme held to discuss the life, ideals, and inspirational messages of the spiritual leader.

Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University’s vice-chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh described Swami Vivekananda as a role model. At a meet held on the campus, he said the progress of the country was not possible without science, and for this, the nation must not remain dependent on others.

Similar events were held at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University and Khun Khun Ji Girls P.G. College.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) organised awareness and cultural programmes at the Hazratganj Metro Station focusing on youth empowerment and social issues.

In the first session, children from underprivileged backgrounds associated with Ekal Future presented a street play on the theme of Swachh Bharat. In the second, students from Lucknow University staged a street play focusing on drug de-addiction, sustainable development and nation-building.

Speaking on the occasion, UPMRC managing director Sushil Kumar said Metro stations were not only transit spaces but also platforms for positive social initiatives.