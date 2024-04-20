One dead, 27 injured as bus overturns in U.P.’s Unnao

One person was killed while 27 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying 36 members of a marriage party from Jinjauli in Haryana to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh overturned near Unnao district’s Sabli Kheda village on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Saturday morning, police said. The mishap occurred in Unnao district’s Sabli Kheda village on Lucknow-Agra Expressway early on April 20. (For Representation)

The accident occurred under Behta Mujawar police station as the bus driver was said to have dozed off, they added. Locals present at the site informed police about the accident following which Bangarmau police led by additional SP Arvind Kumar reached there.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital from where those in critical condition were referred to the district hospital. The police said one person with grievous head injury died during treatment.