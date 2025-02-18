One lakh from Lucknow dist to take UP Board exams starting next week

As many as 53,931 and 49,487 candidates from this district will be taking the UP Board high school and intermediate exams beginning February 24, said district inspector of schools (DIoS) Rakesh Kumar Pandey. A meeting of senior officials with centre superintendents underway in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

“The exams will be held in 127 centres in Lucknow district. Among them, 11 are set up in government, 62 in government-aided and 49 in unaided schools, apart from one in a model jail. Five zonal magistrates, 14 sector magistrates and 126 static magistrates will be involved in the examination process. Also, 127 centre superintendents and external superintendents each, as well as 4,282 and 2,422 invigilators from secondary and basic education, will be deployed on examination duty,” Pandey said during a meeting with centre superintendents held here on Tuesday.

He also said that a strict anti-copying law was in place, as per which, one found using unfair means could be slapped with a fine of up to ₹1 crore or imprisonment between seven years and life.

“A control centre at Government Jubilee Inter College will have 10 computer operators and 10 phone operators who will keep a 24x7 vigil on 1,846 rooms where examination will be conducted and strong rooms,” he added.

The state observer for the district, JP Singh said this year there was a provision for four almirahs in a strong room, a move that would make the system more secure. While each almirah would be used to store different question papers, the fourth would be opened only when there was a question paper leak, added Singh.