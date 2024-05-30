One shot at near Barabanki DM’s residence

LUCKNOW/BARABANKI: Panic gripped after an incident of firing at a hotel near the district magistrate’s residence in Barabanki, as two groups of property dealers engaged in a brawl on Thursday afternoon. Police said that one property dealer suffered a bullet injury while two others sustained head injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital. For representation only (Sourced)

Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP), North, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha informed that the incident was held at Bindra hotel near the DM’s residence under City Kotwali limits when two groups of property dealers led by Taufiq and Sachin Mishra came in front of each other. Sinha said that the two property dealers were previously partners but separated due to a monetary dispute.

“Three individuals involved in the incident have been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing,” he said.

He said that the dispute among them had persisted since Sachin Mishra, along with another partner, removed two other partners, Taufiq and Wahid, from the real estate firm. FIRs related to the dispute had already been filed against Mishra and others. “The confrontation began when Taufiq, accompanied by Wahid, confronted Sachin Mishra at the hotel. Mishra opened fire, resulting in Taufiq’s aide, Anwar, sustaining a bullet injury, while Wahid suffered a head injury. Mishra’s associate, Prakash Verma, was also injured, and all three are currently undergoing treatment at the local hospital,” he stated.

He said that Sachin Verma and one of his aides had been taken into custody, and his licensed weapon had been seized while one aide of Taufiq had also been detained for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Taufiq said that they had lodged complaints about the matter multiple times in the past and feared for their lives due to continuous threats from the accused property dealer. However, their concerns went unaddressed. Supporters of Sachin Mishra, on the other hand, alleged that Taufiq was removed from the real estate firm due to his involvement in drug dealing, which could have negatively impacted their business.