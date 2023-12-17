One truck driver killed, another injured in head-on collision in Lucknow

One truck driver died while another was injured after two trucks collided head-on in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow on Sunday morning. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

The incident has reportedly occurred due to reduced visibility caused by fog. The force of the collision was so intense that it damaged both trucks, trapping the drivers inside for hours.

As soon as the police arrived on the information from local people and started relief and rescue operations after about 3 hours, a driver could be taken out of the truck who was trapped between the steering and seat. They were then taken to Mohanlalganj health center where one of the drivers was declared dead.

Police had to use JCB machines to separate the two trucks and rescue the truck drivers trapped inside.

According to Mohanlalganj police, one of the drivers, Harish Chandra, 42, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, was going towards Kanpur with his truck laden with materials when around 7 am suddenly near the ITBP camp in village Jaita, another truck coming from the front, laden with onions belonging to Rajit Ram, 20, a Balrampur resident, rammed into it.