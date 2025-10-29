‘Likes’, ‘comments’ making youths easy targets for IS recruiters

A growing number of youths are allegedly being drawn into the online web of terror groups through routine social media interactions such as liking, commenting on, or sharing extremist religious posts. Investigators say terror operatives closely monitor such online activities to identify and contact potential recruits, a pattern highlighted by the arrest of two suspected IS (formerly called ISIS) members by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Saturday.

The arrested youths were identified as Adnan Khan, 19, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, and Abu Mohammed, alias Mohd Adnan, 20, from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Officials said the duo came under the radar of ISIS handlers after repeatedly engaging with extremist content online.

A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad (ATS) privy to the investigation said the two suspects allegedly landed in the terror web after being noticed by recruiters who were tracking their online responses. “This trend is alarming. Parents and authorities must remain alert to the dangers associated with unmonitored online activities and take preventive steps to protect youth from radicalisation,” the official said.

Another ATS officer said terror groups, particularly IS operatives, deliberately circulate provocative videos, images, and religious texts to stir sentiments and identify impressionable minds. “They observe reactions to such content, track those who frequently like, comment, or share the posts, and then establish contact with them through online messaging platforms,” the officer explained.

The official said Adnan from Etah became active on social media after purchasing a smartphone about a year ago. He allegedly began liking and sharing several extremist posts, which brought him into contact with ISIS-linked operatives. “Most of the targeted youths are in the 15–30 age group, easily influenced by emotional or religious triggers,” he added.

Citing recent intelligence inputs, ATS officials said that several youths in Uttar Pradesh and other states are being approached through similar online tactics. In Adnan’s case, investigators said the operatives first contacted him via his regular social media account and later instructed him to create a new profile under a fake name to maintain secrecy.

The ATS said messaging and social networking platforms remain key tools for terror operatives to identify and communicate with potential recruits. “These digital spaces serve as hunting grounds for terror organisations. It’s vital that parents stay aware of their children’s online activity and guide them responsibly,” the official said.

App erases chats to evade detection

A special encrypted messaging application that automatically deletes conversation history after each session is reportedly being used by IS suspects to maintain secrecy. According to an ATS official, the app was chosen because it is difficult to trace and does not retain previous communication records. The application can connect with multiple instant messaging services. It also links with social networking sites and email services, the official added.