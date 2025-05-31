Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Operation Sindoor a powerful symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi Adityanath

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
May 31, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The destruction of the enemy’s air defence system marks a historic milestone for the Indian armed forces, says Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday underlined Operation Sindoor as a defining moment in India’s demonstration of indigenous defence prowess, hailing it as a powerful symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a testament to the success of the Make in India initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Kanpur on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Kanpur on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

He was speaking at a public gathering in Kanpur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the state following the launch of the operation. India was growing in stature on the global stage under the prime minister’s leadership, Adityanath said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor—India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam—the chief minister said, “The destruction of the enemy’s air defence system marks a historic milestone for the Indian armed forces and showcases the strength of our indigenous military capabilities. It is a direct result of the vision behind Make in India, launched by Prime Minister Modi a decade ago.”

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists and was followed by a resolute Indian response to subsequent Pakistani aggression, including targeted strikes on enemy airbases.

Adityanath described the operation as a “pledge for justice,” aligning with the nation’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and security.

“In recent years, India has answered its adversaries with surgical strikes, air strikes, and now, with Operation Sindoor, our military might has once again spoken the language our enemies understand. This operation has made the world acknowledge the strength and resolve of the Indian armed forces,” he said.

“The entire country stands united behind the prime minister’s vision of a self-reliant and secure India,” he said.

The chief minister also praised the prime minister for giving top priority to national security, while simultaneously advancing development.

During the visit, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth 47,600 crore across Uttar Pradesh. These included five thermal power plants and the second phase of the Kanpur Metro project.

