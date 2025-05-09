Operation Sindoor: World witnessed India’s strength, will continue to see it says Yogi

: A day after the Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called Operation Sindoor a reflection of a developed India’s strength. UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends a programme organised in Lucknow for distribution of appointment letters to 494 newly selected Assistant Teachers (LT) and 49 Lecturers for Government Secondary Schools by UPPSC. (PTI)

While India does not interfere in others’ matters unnecessarily, if anyone threatens its internal security or citizens, the new India strikes back with full force, he said at an event at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

“India now enters the enemy’s hideouts if needed,” he said, adding that the world witnessed this strength yesterday and will continue to see it in the future as well.

The CM was addressing a gathering wherein appointment letters were distributed to 494 assistant teachers and 49 lecturers selected through a fair and transparent process by the UP Public Service Commission, Prayagraj.

He appealed to all newly appointed teachers to adapt to the changing world.

“If we move forward with the times and prepare our youth according to today’s needs, we will remain relevant. But if we fall behind, the consequences will not only affect the current generation but also future ones, who may never forgive us. Teachers must become a part of the present mission and lay the strong foundation of a developed India starting from their schools,” he added.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for mini stadiums in 23 government inter colleges, with a total cost of ₹4.92 crore on the occasion. Principals of five government secondary schools were awarded certificates for setting up Atal Tinkering Labs, while principals of another five government secondary schools received certificates for establishing ICT labs.

In his address, the chief minister emphasized the importance of innovation, research, and development in the education sector.

“Teachers must focus on what changes they can bring to education, which techniques they can use to ensure that youth face no identity crisis and have a clear direction towards a bright future,” he said.

He encouraged teachers to study new teaching methods and make lessons engaging, suggesting that stories could be a great tool to keep students interested and make classes more lively.

The chief minister highlighted that the entire selection process for teachers had been completely fair and transparent.

“There was no need for recommendations at any level,” he stated.

He also said that the government expected teachers to contribute to raising the standard of secondary education in the same fair and transparent manner. He also pointed out that often, people complain until they secure a government job, but once they do, they neglect their responsibilities.

“This was the result of a time when the Secondary Education Council was facing a crisis of survival,” he said.

Before 2017, secondary education was notorious for cheating, and basic education had become almost abandoned, he said.

“Uttar Pradesh’s school education system has undergone fundamental transformation,” the chief minister said.

“Innovation and technology are now central to learning, and Operation Kayakalp in basic education was even recognized during NITI Aayog discussions,” he added.

He shared that in the past eight years, over 8 lakh youth have been appointed to government jobs, including 40,000 in secondary education. Recently, more than 8,000 teachers were selected for government inter-colleges, while over 1.23 lakh teachers were recruited in basic education to address long-standing shortages.

“These efforts could have been made earlier, but they were not. There was a lack of political will and education was not seen as a priority by the government. For some people, playing with the future of the state’s and country’s children had become a personal obsession,” he added.

The chief minister mentioned that before 2017, some districts had gained a reputation for cheating in secondary education. He shared how schools lacked teachers and had fewer students, yet students from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir would travel there to take exams.

Upon investigation, it was found that these were proxy exam takers—someone else was appearing for the exam in their place. This practice was completely stopped in board exams through strict measures. As a result, there was significant improvement in exam results.

“With cheat-free exams, we were able to conduct exams for 56 lakh candidates in just 14 days, setting an example,” he added.

