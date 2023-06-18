Opposition attacks U.P. govt over power crisis

Lucknow: The Opposition in the state on Saturday sharpened its attack on the ruling BJP government over the ‘ power supply situation’ during the prevailing heat wave. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said there was a ‘power outage’ in Uttar Pradesh’s power department (Pic for representation)

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said: “There’s ‘power outage’ in Uttar Pradesh’s power department. Elderly, ailing people, children, students and women are all distressed due to outage and disruption in water supply. The consolidation and increase in power generation, transmission and distribution done during the previous Samajwadi Party regime was not augmented by the BJP government. Rather, the BJP could not even maintain the power infrastructure consolidation that was done by the previous government.”

SP national general secretary, Shivpal Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi : “This ‘electricity’ will teach a lesson to the public representatives of the ruling party in the times to come. The public will not tolerate any exploitation and harassment in the form of ‘costly electricity’ and ‘disruptive power supply’.”

UP Congress spokesperson Sanjay Singh in a statement said: “Only recently, the CM had issued orders that people in the state must get uninterrupted power supply 24x7 till June 22. But his order was not implemented till June 16. On the other hand, the UP power minister says that the state was making record power supply but the ground realities prove the claims are false. Be it the state capital or any other city, none is getting 24-hour power supply. The cities are getting less than 16 hours of supply while the rural areas get less than 10 hours of power supply in this intense heat. The chief minister had issued the 24 -hour power supply order without any preparations. And the power minister by mere inspection of some VIP pockets of the state capital and then issuing some instructions to the power employees assumes that all is fine in the state”.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national spokesperson Anil Dubey said: “Ever since this government took over, the electricity supply has been playing hide and seek with the people. Villages barely have any power supply while the urban areas suffer from frequent power outages either due to faults or undeclared power cuts. Power supply under the previous government was so much better. This government has ruined everything”.