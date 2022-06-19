Opposition doing politics over Agnipath scheme: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the opposition parties of doing politics over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and playing with the lives of the youths.
Yogi was addressing a rally in Azamagarh for the Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for June 23. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ against former MP Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the bypoll.
“The Agnipath scheme is being praised by the whole world, but some leaders of the opposition parties are doing politics over it,” Yogi said.
Describing the scheme as a good opportunity for the youth, Yogi said Agniveers will be given preference in government services of Uttar Pradesh and they will get relaxation in other jobs, including in the police.
The term Agniveers refers to soldiers to be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under newly launched Agnipath scheme.
He also mentioned the reservation to be given to Agniveers in Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force.
Enumerating another benefit of the Agnipath scheme, he said when a 21-year-old young man comes home wearing a uniform, the family members will feel proud of him and their standard of living will improve.
Targeting the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, he said they are ‘Rahu’ and ‘Ketu’ of Uttar Pradesh’s development.
“The more distance you keep from them, the more development will come to you,” he said.
Yogi also said, “The opportunity has come to you to be involved with the process of making Azamgarh into Aryamgarh. Don’t miss it!”
The chief minister said he had earlier felt that even after becoming an MLA for the first time, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav would not leave Azamgarh, which had supported him in times of crisis but he (Akhilesh) cheated Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat and chose to retain the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district.
The chief minister alleged that the SP government had made Azamgarh “atank ka garh (stronghold of terror)” during its rule, creating a crisis of identity, so much so that “boys from here didn’t get rooms on rent”.
But the BJP’s double engine government (same party in power at the Centre and the state) linked Azamgarh with development.
He said there was no airport in Azamgarh earlier, adding, “We have given the airport. A university is being built here in the name of Maharaja Suheldevji, whose foundation stone was laid by (Union) home minister Amit Shah.”
He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics