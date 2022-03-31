‘Our unity not made of bamboo reeds’: Judge gives bail to 3 Kashmiri students
PRAYAGRAJ: Three Kashmiri students arrested five months ago in Uttar Pradesh on charges of celebrating the Pakistan cricket team’s win against India in a World T-20 cricket match were granted bail by the Allahabad high court on Wednesday.
“The unity of India is not made of bamboo reeds which will bend to the passing winds of empty slogans. The foundations of our nation are more enduring. Eternal ideals bind the indestructible unity of India. Constitutional values create an indissoluble union of India,” justice Ajay Bhanot observed in his ruling. The order was made public on Thursday.
“Every citizen of the country is the custodian, and the State is the sentinel of the unity of India and the constitutional values of the nation,” justice Bhanot said.
“Students travelling freely to different parts of the country in the quest for knowledge is the true celebration of India’s diversity and a vivid manifestation of India’s unity. It is the duty of the people of the hosting state to create enabling conditions for visiting scholars to learn and to live the constitutional values of our nation. It is also the obligation of the young scholars to imbibe and adhere to such values.”, the bench observed, but stressed that it wasn’t making any observations on the merits of the case.
The three students, Inayat Altaf Sheikh, Shokat Ahmad Gani and Arsheed Yusuf, were arrested on October 27, 2021, and have remained in custody since then. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken after the issue came up, declaring that sedition charges will be slapped on those celebrating the country’s defeat on the cricket pitch.
A first information report (FIR) registered against them by a local BJP youth leader in Agra accused them of offences under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 505 (1) (B) (making a statement with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. Local Agra lawyers had refused to appear for the three students.
The prosecution told the high court that the three students raised pro-Pakistan slogans after Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India. It also alleged that they also uploaded posts on social media and instigated civil disorder in the country.
The students have denied allegations that they raised anti-India or pro-Pakistan slogans, insisting that the rival group of students framed them to settle scores. “The applicants are young students with a bright future. The trial is moving at a snail’s pace and is not likely to conclude any time soon. The inordinate delay in the trial will lead to indefinite detention of the applicants,” their lawyer told the court.
-
Pune likely to witness above normal temperatures in April: IMD
According to India Meteorological Department, the day temperature in the city in April is likely going to be above normal on most days. This also means that nights will be warmer this time, say officials. The weather department issued its 'Monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during April 2022' on Thursday. Pune has witnessed warmer days in March itself with maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.
-
Immediate steps needed to save Lucknow’s lakes: UPPCB
Days after a large number of fishes died at the Butler Palace lake due to sewer water flowing into it, the UP Pollution Control Board has urged Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority to take immediate action to prevent the repeat of such incidents in city's other lakes like the Motijheel in Aishbagh and Vinayak jheel in Telibagh.
-
Work on Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge commences
PUNE The pillar work of the much awaited Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge that falls near the Mutha river deck has started, and is expected to be complete in eight months. “The pillar work has started and the bridge work is expected to be completed in eight months,” said public relations officer of the Maha Metro, Hemant Sonawane. Keeping in mind Pune's rich cultural heritage, Maha Metro has opted for the Indian classical instruments' theme.
-
Raid at former UP minister’s meat factory
MEERUT A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments conducted a raid at the meat factory of former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, on Thursday afternoon. Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries. The raid was continuing till late evening.
-
‘Discrimination based on religion…”: Owaisi on Muslim vendor row in Karnataka
On Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Karnataka government over the hubbub over the row over Muslim vendors. Similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted to CM Basavaraj Bommai to resolve “growing religious divide” in Karnataka.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics