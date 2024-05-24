Over 100 new instruments added to Bhatkhande music rooms

After over a decade of using old musical instruments, the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has finally purchased new ones. With the bidding process commencing earlier this year, the students of BSU will now have access to over 100 new Indian classical instruments. Fifteen tanpuras have been added to the music rooms of Bhatkhande, among 104 other instruments. (HT)

According to vice chancellor Prof Mandvi Singh, “Such a huge number of instruments being brought to the university is a very exciting addition, as our students were learning on older instruments for a long time.” Due to shortage, the students were also sharing a handful of musical instruments among the whole class.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Right now, the university students have 104 instrument sets- 50 sets of tablas, 15 tanpuras (8 ladies, 7 gents), 10 electronic tanpuras, 5 violins, 5 slide guitars, 4 sarangis, 7 sitars, 5 harmoniums, and 3 sets of flutes (each comprising 12-14 flutes).

Utkarsh Chanda, admin official at the university revealed that the university had not seen such a deluge of instrument additions in over a decade.