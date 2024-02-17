Over 16K U.P. govt primary schools shine in NIPUN test

A total of 16,169 government-run primary schools spread across the state have excelled in the “national initiative for proficiency in reading with understanding and numeracy (NIPUN)” assessment test conducted in December 2023, results shared recently reveal. A teacher with her students at a government primary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

These schools have been declared successful following 80% of the children enrolled in them in classes 1 to 3 passing the proficiency test, say officials of the state primary education department.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Director general, school education, U.P., Kanchan Verma, while sending the district-wise results on February 15, has instructed the teachers of the schools which have been declared proficient to hold a function this month itself and issue appreciation letters to teachers.

For the function, a budget of ₹37.5 lakh has been released at the rate of ₹50,000 to each district, says the missive of the director general, school education, a copy of which is with HT.

Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) trainees had evaluated the students of selected 68,352 government primary schools out of the total over 1.15 lakh running in U.P. through a mobile app as part of this exercise.

These are schools adopted by Academic Resource Persons (ARPs) or teacher clusters. Of these, 16,169 (24%) emerged successful in the proficiency test while children of 52,183 schools failed to achieve the minimum academic achievement, officials say.

Highest 935 schools excel from Prayagraj

A total of 1,953 government primary schools of Prayagraj participated in the NIPUN test, out of which 935 (48% or double the state average) emerged successful. Of 1,974 schools in Jaunpur, 900 (46%), 618 out of 1,147 (54%) schools in Sultanpur, 579 out of 1,060 (55%) schools in Aligarh and 576 out of 694 (83%) schools in Kasganj too have been declared proficient.

Basic shikha adhikari, Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari said, “The results of the NIPUN test conducted in December 2023 are encouraging for Prayagraj. The entire district team is committed to achieving the accomplished target. Teachers of successful schools will be honoured with appreciation letters this very month.”

Badaun schools’ performance worst

The government primary schools of Badaun district have fared very badly in the NIPUN test. Of the 1,210 schools of the district that were part of the exercise, only seven schools (less than 1%) saw children meeting the standards. Only 31 (3%) out of 941 schools in Kanpur city, 44 (3%) out of 1,267 schools in Siddharthnagar, 40 (5%) out of 851 schools in Chandauli were found proficient.

NIPUN Mission

The Union ministry of education launched the NIPUN Bharat Mission on July 5, 2021. The aim is to ensure that every child in the country attains foundational literacy and numeracy by Grade 3 by 2026-27. The mission implementation guidelines elaborate the academic and administrative structure that is required for bringing the learning at the foundation stage to the forefront, as the highest priority for the country.

To actualise the mission, a 5- tier implementation mechanism starting from national-state-district-block/cluster-school level has been routed to ensure cross linkages. Roles and responsibilities of all the stakeholders and institutions at each of these levels are also chalked out in the guidelines.