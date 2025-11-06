Over 20 injured as bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Exp in Unnao

KANPUR At least 21 passengers were injured, many of them seriously, after a private double-decker sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Varanasi overturned into a ditch on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway near Aliyarpur village in Unnao district early on Thursday. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged, with several passengers trapped inside. (Pic for representation)

According to police, the accident took place around 2.30 am in the Hasanganj police station area when the speeding bus rammed into a loader carrying cabbages before losing control and plunging nearly 20 feet off the expressway. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged, with several passengers trapped inside.

Emergency teams from the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida) and local police rushed to the spot. “All injured passengers have been shifted to Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu hospital for treatment. The condition of some remains critical,” said circle officer, Hasangunj, Arvind Chaurasia.

The bus, ferrying around 60 passengers, had left Delhi around 6 pm on Wednesday. Survivors said most passengers were asleep when the accident occurred. “There was a sudden jolt and screams all around. We could not even realise what had happened,” said Vijay Prakash Tiwari, a passenger from Kanpur, who suffered injuries along with his wife and family members.

Local residents reached the spot soon after hearing cries for help and alerted authorities.

The police launched an investigation into the incident and were preparing to register a case of negligence against the bus driver. The remaining passengers were later sent to their destinations in another vehicle, said Chaurasia.