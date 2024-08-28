Over 200 fall ill after consuming contaminated ‘Kuttu Atta’

AGRA: More than 140 people in Mathura and over 100 in Agra fell ill after consuming delicacies made from contaminated ‘kuttu atta’ (buckwheat flour) during Janmashtami celebrations on Monday. Officials overseeing the well-being of patients at a hospital. (HT)

“There was a surge of patients at the Community Health Center (CHC) in Farah, Mathura, complaining of ill health after 1:30 am on Tuesday. Officials, including the SDM and chief medical officer, who were deputed at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi for the celebrations, were rushed to the CHC in Farah as the number of patients increased,” said Mathura district magistrate Shailendra Singh.

“With a limited number of beds at the CHC, patients were shifted to the district hospital and some moved on their own to private hospitals in Mathura. The situation is under control, and samples of the contaminated ‘kuttu atta’ from the shops have been collected for testing, with necessary action to follow,” the DM added.

In Agra, about 100 people also complained of stomach aches and nausea after consuming preparations made from ‘kuttu atta’ following their Janmashtami fast, confirmed chief medical officer Dr. A.K. Srivastava on Tuesday.

“Most are admitted to SN Medical College and district hospital in Agra, but none is in serious condition, and all are recovering,” the CMO said.