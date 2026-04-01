The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission will implement ‘Project Praveen’ across 18 Atal Residential Schools in the state, providing modern skill training to 3,447 students, a spokesperson said. Over 3k students of Atal Residential Schools to get modern skill training under Project Praveen

The state minister (independent charge) for vocational education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, is advancing this initiative. Under Project Praveen, students will receive training in modern sectors such as IT, ITES, healthcare, electronics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

“Until now, this programme was operational only in government and government aided schools; however, the inclusion of Atal Residential Schools will significantly expand both its scope and impact,” an official said.

The schools were selected based on a survey conducted at the initiative of Mission director Pulkit Khare. According to the survey, a total of 3,447 students across 18 Atal Residential Schools—located in Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Basti, Banda, Gonda, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Bareilly, and Moradabad—have been identified as eligible for this training.

Students showed particular interest in the IT, healthcare, electronics, and apparel sectors. The Atal Residential Schools operate under an ambitious state government scheme aimed at providing free residential education to talented children of labourers, migrant workers, and economically weaker sections of the society. Integrating modern skill training into the curriculum of these schools—which cater to students from classes 6 to 12—will significantly boost their holistic development.

Pulkit Khare stated that ‘Project Praveen’ is a 210-hour free skill training programme that encompasses IT, beauty, healthcare, and electronics, as well as soft skills and industrial visits. An ‘AI for All’ module has now been added to the programme to empower students technologically.

He said that integrating Atal Residential Schools into this project will help prepare children from underprivileged and remote areas for the future, while also strengthening the “School to Skill” model. Furthermore, this initiative will enhance the students’ prospects for higher education and employment.