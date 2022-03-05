Over 5K youth participate in job fair in Lucknow
The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) held a Mega Job Fair in Lucknow on Friday in association with Islamic Centre of India and Shaheen Academy. The Mega Job Fair was held at the Islamic Centre of India, Aishbagh Eidgah, Lucknow.
More than 5,000 youth participated with youth coming from as far as Prayagraj, Kanpur, Barabanki, Hardoi and many other cities. Due to the limited resources available, many youngsters were requested to submit their resumes online on AMP’s job portal www.ampowerjobs.com
Some 50+ corporate houses and recruiters across various industries participated in the job fair with more than 10,000+ vacancies. At the end of the day 5,000 youth attended the interviews out of which 550+ were given on-the-spot offers by the recruiters while 700+ were shortlisted for the next round of selection. The selected candidates were felicitated for their success and given the ‘Spot Job Offer’ letters by Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, president, Islamic Centre of India , Aishbagh Eidgah, Lucknow, said, “The main objective of the job fair was to help unemployed youth, and thus, minimise rising unemployment and contribute to nation-building, as well as progress amongst all sections of society.”
“Several big companies and a large number of candidates attended the fair. It’ll help in the eradication of unemployment in our country,” he added.
He said that it was an honour to be associated with AMP & Shaheen Academy which were national organisations doing great work all over the country in their respective domains.
AMP is a non-profit organisation of professional Muslims who have come together to do their bit for the welfare of society and the nation through educational and economic empowerment.
- Faara Nadeem
