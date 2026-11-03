Over 93.6K teachers write UP Special TET 2026

A total of 93,681 candidates (87.92%) on Tuesday participated in the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) written examination held for teachers working in the basic education department in Uttar Pradesh, according to UPESSC chairman Prashant Kumar. The exam was held in two shifts. Intensive monitoring of the exam centres was done through AI cameras. (For Representation)

Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Prayagraj, conducted the daylong exam at different centres across six divisional headquarters including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra.

During the checking with an AI-based software, a fake candidate was caught at Lucknow’s Bappa Shri Narayan Vocational Inter College. This person was writing the exam in place of another candidate. The said fake candidate was later handed over to local police.

In the first shift of the exam, 50,666 candidates (86.8%) participated out of 58,353 registered ones. In the second shift, 43,015 candidates (89.25%) participated out of 48,194 registered ones. Female candidates accounted for 89.25% and male candidates accounted for 89.28%.

The exam was held in two shifts: From 9:30 am to 12 pm and then from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Intensive monitoring of the exam centres was done through AI cameras. The examination went off smoothly.