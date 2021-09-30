Owaisi, Rajbhar meet Shivpal, urge him to join alliance

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar met Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday to discuss an alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

The development comes even as Shivpal Yadav has urged Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav to take a final decision on a pre-poll alliance between the two parties soon.

For their part, Owaisi and Rajbhar urged Shivpal to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (BSM), an alliance of nine smaller political parties, said a leader of Pragtisheel Samajwadi Party familiar with the developments in the meeting.

Besides AIMIM and SBSP, BSM includes Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Uday Party president Babu Rampal, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party of Premchanda Prajapati and Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has already given his consent to joining the alliance. He was present in the meeting with Shivpal to discuss the pre-poll alliance. The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha leaders urged Shivpal to finalise the alliance in order to discuss seat-sharing for the assembly election.

People familiar with the issue said Shivpal told the leaders that he was waiting for communication from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. He will take a final decision on joining the morcha once the SP chief makes his stand clear.

Owaisi will address a public meeting at Nanpara in Bahraich district on Thursday.