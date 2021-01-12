IND USA
Image for representation. (Twitter/pastorchristob1)
lucknow news

Packed in boxes and weighing around 400 kilos, Covid-19 vaccines reach Lucknow

  • 1.6 lakh vials of Serum Institute of India vaccine, weighing about 400 kilograms, arrived in 11 boxes amid strict security at the Lucknow airport. It was then transported to storage points in special GPS-enabled trucks.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:49 PM IST

The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Lucknow airport at 4 pm on Tuesday from Pune by an Indigo flight.

As many as 1.6 lakh vials of Serum Institute of India (SII) Covid-19 vaccine, weighing about 400 kilograms, arrived in 11 boxes amid strict security at the airport.

Minister of health Jai Pratap Singh was present at the airport to receive the vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Today is a historic day in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as its vaccine has landed in the state capital. The vaccine will be stored in safe places after being transported by special refrigerated vehicles.”

He said the effort is to vaccinate all health workers in he the first phase.

Visibly happy, chief airport officer, Adani Airports Limited's SC Hota said, “History has been created with the landing of the vaccine at Lucknow airport. The fight against coronavirus has entered its final phase. We are happy to have played our part.”

Also read: SC asks committee it formed on farm laws to hold first sitting within 10 days

He said, “All airport employees are proud to assist in the transportation of the vaccine in the state capital. It’s nice to be part of a fight against the pandemic.”

At the airport, officials from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), local police, ministry of civil aviation, health ministry, Adani Airports Limited and Central Industrial Security Force received the vaccine that was transported to designated warehouses and hospitals in special GPS-enabled trucks.

An AAI, Lucknow official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Our staff is prepared for the safe unloading of the vaccines on a short notice. The area was cordoned off immediately when the arrival of the vaccines was informed to us. Police was present in a sizeable number to ensure safe movement of the vaccine.”

The local police had made special arrangements for safe transportation of the vaccines from the airport to the storage points. CISF officials guarded the gates from where the vaccine transport vehicles entered and left.

