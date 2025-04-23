Pahalgam attack: Akhilesh calls it failure of govt at Centre

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has paid tributes to those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, and extended condolences to the next of kin of those killed. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

Yadav also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the centre and said that it was the failure of the centre that it could not apprehend such a heinous attack.

The SP chief also attacked the BJP over an advertisement related to the terrorist attack, saying that BJP is a party which is always looking for an opportunity in disaster.

In a post on social networking platform X on Wednesday, Yadav wrote, “By publishing a childish advertisement on the extremely painful incident in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP has proven that it has zero sympathy for those who have lost their lives and whose families are in deep sorrow. Even if BJP removes this advertisement now, even its staunch supporters will not forgive this sin. BJP always looks for opportunities … in disasters. BJP is not related to anyone except its own power. Highly condemnable!”

“The BJP government has done everything according to its own will in Jammu and Kashmir, hence it cannot shirk responsibility for the untimely death of so many people. It is the failure of the central government that it could not know in advance that the enemies of the country were going to carry out such a horrific incident. This is not the first time. If the BJP government had learnt a lesson from previous attacks, then it would have been alert and vigilant in advance and such attacks could have been prevented, people’s lives could have been saved. It is requested of the insensitive BJP members that they understand the pain of the families who have lost loved ones and at least not make the security of the country a mere slogan. This is a time of immense sorrow. BJP members should not try to deny it with ostentatious meetings and false sentiments,” added Yadav.

Raising questions on the security arrangements for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, the SP chief said, “A question brewing in everyone’s mind against BJP and its allies, is not wrong that if the BJP members and their allies are encouraging tourists from all over the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir, then why were adequate arrangements for security not made beforehand? The place where the attack took place was not a deserted place but a famous tourist spot; tourists from many states of the country were present there. Meetings for security at such a famous place should have been held earlier, not after people lost their lives. This is also a strategic mistake of the BJP government.”

Targeting the central government, Yadav said, “If the BJP government makes the excuse that we have a shortage of security forces, then the BJP government is responsible for this too. The compromise that the BJP is making with the security of the country by reducing the number of security forces, buying second-grade security equipment, arms and war vehicles and bringing schemes like Agniveer is not forgivable. No claim of revenge for this incident can mislead the public now because no reaction can bring back the lives of the dead.”

“The truth is that neither the BJP members and their allies contributed to the independence of the country nor are they contributing to saving the independence of the country. Even after apologising a million times, neither the history of our country nor the future will forgive the BJP members and their allies. In this hour of grief, our heartfelt condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Akhilesh Yadav.