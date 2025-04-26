Menu Explore
Pahalgam terror attack a clear case of intelligence failure: Cong MP

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 26, 2025 08:22 PM IST

Speaking to reporters in Pratapgarh, Pramod Tiwari said terrorists continued targeting civilians for about 20 minutes without any security personnel present in the area.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Saturday questioned the security arrangements following the recent terrorist attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left several civilians dead.

The MP said that the Union home minister Amit Shah had acknowledged an intelligence failure regarding the attack. (Sourced)
Speaking to reporters in Pratapgarh, Tiwari said terrorists continued targeting civilians for about 20 minutes without any security personnel present in the area. He claimed that despite the daily influx of thousands of tourists at Pahalgam, there was no deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans or other security measures in place.

“Tourists were asked questions and targeted one by one, but no help arrived for nearly 20 minutes,” he said, calling it a serious lapse in security.

Tiwari further said that the Union home minister Amit Shah had acknowledged an intelligence failure regarding the attack.

The Congress leader also paid tribute to Havildar Ali Sheikh, who lost his life while fighting terrorists in Udhampur. He described Sheikh’s sacrifice as a story of great courage and said the incident had caused deep anger among citizens nationwide.

