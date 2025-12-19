Panchayat polls: Voters to get unique IDs to check duplication

LUCKNOW As the three-tier panchayat provisional electoral roll was finalised on Thursday, the State Election Commission, Uttar Pradesh (SEC UP), announced that all voters will get unique IDs to check duplication of votes. The draft voter list will be published on December 23, after which objections can be submitted and the same will be addressed by January 6. Following objections, the SEC will scan and update the voter list to be finalised by February 6, 2026. (Pic for representation)

“The state voter number (SVN) will be given to each panchayat voter in the state. It will be a 9-letter alpha-numeric ID. The first three letters will be block number (UP has 826 blocks), the next letter will reflect whether the voter is a male or female and five digits as serial number of voter in the block,” said Raj Pratap Singh, state election commissioner, panchayat and local bodies (UP), sharing the progress of voter list revision on Thursday.

This, he said, will help track voters each time they vote, particularly in case of duplicate voting during elections. “If one person goes to vote again, we will have the data alert from our server,” he added.

The electoral roll has gone up by over 40 lakh, taking total voter count to over 12.69 crore as compared to 12.29 crore in the 2021 election.

“A total of 18196367 new voters were added while 14176809 votes got deleted, giving net rise of 3.269% in voter count,” he said.

“We have 15 lakh new voters who registered after attaining the age of 18 years, while the number of new voters (those who will vote for the first time irrespective fo their age) is 1.05 crore,” he added.

BLOs identified 53,67,410 duplicate voters who were deleted. In all, 90,76,015 voter names were found at multiple places. “Deletion has multiple reasons, including shifting of voter to urban area, deaths or voters uncollectible by the BLOs,” said Singh.

During elections, each voter will be photographed and their picture will be uploaded on a server. If a voter tries to vote again, he/she will be caught as the picture will get a red flag on any booth the voter goes to.

According to data released by the SEC for provisional voter list, 53,67,410 (39.299%) voters were deleted from among 13657754 duplicate voters.