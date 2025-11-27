Panel to screen FIRs against 4K villagers tagged as ‘poachers’

LUCKNOW The UP forest department has formed a three-member committee to screen FIRs against at least 4,000 individuals from villages in Dudhwa National Park in Lakhimpur who were tagged as ‘poachers’ and faced serious charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Indian Forest Act. “The committee will study the FIRs and get the cases expunged against innocent people under due legal process,” stated the letter. (Pic for representation)

These villagers belonging to the Tharu tribe included a significant number of elderly and physically challenged people, who claimed they were “unjustly” accused for opposing alleged “wrongdoings” by forest officials. The FIRs were also challenged.

“Based on the letter from the state government, police department and Palia MLA Harvinder Kumar Sahani, a three-member committee has been formed to study cases against these people,” said H Rajamohan, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR). The committee will file a reply in a week.

HT carried a report on the FIRs that were registered between 2012 and 2018. In some cases, one person was slapped more than one FIR.

Hardayal, a member of the Tharu tribe who faced difficulties in walking since birth, was accused under the Wildlife (Protection) Act for allegedly climbing a tree and damaging a bird nest within the Dudhwa forest area.

Sahani, who took up the matter with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is keeping a close watch on the developments. He said: “The forest department does not want to take back all incorrect cases, but give a few people relief on the basis of their condition. We are keeping a close watch on the devlopments and will take up all possible legal steps once they move ahead in the case.”

Rambahadur, pradhan (village head) of Sariyapara, reports having 29 cases against him. “I spent nine months in jail in 2023. I was granted bail in 26 ‘baseless’ cases, costing me lakhs of rupees, while three cases remain unresolved,” he said.

“Cases were filed against people for opposing ‘wrongdoings’ of forest staff. The FIRs are revenge,” alleged the village pradhan.

The DTR is highly rated among tiger reserves in India as it stood fourth in the country in the Status of Tiger Report-2022. A total of 135 tigers were spotted during the census that placed this national park fourth in the country among tiger reserves.