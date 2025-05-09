Pankh Portal: Giving wings to aspirations of girls

The ‘Pankh Portal’, started for the students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), is becoming a transformative digital initiative for girls, a UP government spokesperson said. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Developed in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and UNICEF, this portal teaches girls strategies to fulfil dreams. If girls get the right direction, platform and confidence, then they can create their own world and this portal is lending a new horizon to the girls of Uttar Pradesh.

Through the ‘Pankh Portal’, the students of KGBV get information about various career options like defence, engineering, commerce, medicine, sports, music, painting, writing, debate. This portal is providing the students with a logical vision to choose a career according to their interest, increase confidence and solve problems.

Career corner in every KGBV

An active career corner has been established in every KGBV under the chairmanship of the warden, where nodal teachers skilled in computer and psychology are regularly providing career guidance to students. Students of Classes 6 to 12 prepare their career plan by registering on the uppankh.in portal, which they record in their personal diary.

Wardens regularly review the entries in the diary and help students make accurate plans and thereby, increase both their confidence and clarity. 50 career guidance cards prepared in collaboration with UNICEF have become the centre of discussion and dialogue in schools, while large-sized mind map flexes are promoting constructive conversation and exchange of ideas in the career corner.

Besides, online webinars and special training is being organised from time to time to further strengthen the quality of guidance, so that nodal teachers and wardens can continuously become proficient in assisting the girl students.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “The goal of the UP government is not just to provide education, but to give the right direction to every girl according to her talent and ability. Through the ‘Pankh Portal’, we are making girls a strong pillar of a self-reliant India.”