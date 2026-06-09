Parched existence, perennial crisis: In Prayagraj’s Shankergarh, hope runs dry in quest for elusive water

Fetching a ‘pail of water’ is a proverbial uphill task for residents of villages in the rocky terrain of Shankergarh development block in Prayagraj district. Often, they have to go as far as a kilometre for drops of sustenance as the water crisis has become a permanent part of life in this region. A girl fetches water from faraway. (HT Photo)

Defunct handpumps, a drastic fall in groundwater level, an abandoned overhead tank or two, dry ponds, extreme heat, allegations of development funds not being properly used and the lack of emergency water tanker services complete the picture of hardship across nearly all 276 villages in 74 gram panchayats of the Shankergarh development block.

Take the case of Ram Dev Singh, a 90-year-old farmer who struggles daily to find water for his basic needs in Pahadi Kala village, 55 kilometres from the district headquarters in Prayagraj.

Sitting on a low cot outside his small mud house with temperatures touching 46°C, the frail man, who is hard of hearing, recalls how life has changed over the decades. He says he has never seen a working water tap in his village, even after more than seven decades of independence.

With a trembling voice, Singh remembers a time in the 1960s when groundwater could be accessed at a depth of about 50 feet. Today, after six decades, the level has dropped to nearly 400 feet, making it extremely difficult to draw water, he says.

According to him, families now hesitate to marry their daughters into the village because of the lack of water.

His son Maan Bahadur, a 60-year-old labourer, alleges political leaders visit the village only during elections, making promises that are never fulfilled. According to him, the Pahadi Kala gram panchayat has around 50 handpumps, but none of them are functional. “Even the available groundwater is often red or black and cannot be used for drinking, cooking, or even bathing,” he says.

He also claims that development funds are not being properly used.

The daily struggle for water is equally difficult for other residents like Hind Lal, 70, and his wife Sushila, 55. Living in the same village, they begin their day by either standing in long queues at a private submersible pump about 500 meters away or walking several kilometres to neighboring villages in search of water. Their access to water also depends on electricity supply, as the private source runs on power. On days when electricity is unavailable, their hardship increases significantly.

In the same village, Udai Pal, 35, and his wife Santoshi, 30, along with their three children, wake up early every morning to collect water. The family has learned to manage with very little water. Bathing is often skipped for days, and water use is carefully limited to essential activities like cooking. Udai Pal says that none of the government-installed handpumps work anymore, and the wells and ponds in the area have completely dried up.

Showing their voter identity cards, the couple says in a low voice, “We are voters but what do we get from these ‘netas’ (politicians)?”

“We will not give our vote this time to any candidate,” says Udai in a disgruntled tone.

The crisis extends beyond Pahadi Kala. Residents of nearby Lakhanpur village, with a population of around 3,000, face a similar situation.

Mahendra Kumar, a labourer engaged in a silica sand washing plant, says he and his family walk over a kilometre daily just to collect a few buckets of water.

An overhead water tank built in 2018-19 by the Jal Nigam worked only for less than a month before becoming useless due to falling groundwater levels. It now stands abandoned.

Residents of other villages like Singhpur, Basdeva, Harkhoria Kala and Harkhoria Khurd say that the water crisis has become a permanent part of life in this region. From early morning, people move from one place to another in search of water, often returning home with very little.

Adding to the concern is the allegedly slow progress of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme, which was launched in the area in 2023 with a budget of ₹450 crore.

The project aimed to provide piped water connections to around 40,000 households, covering about 225,000 people, by 2025, according to Shankargarh block development officer Manoj Kumar Singh.

Despite spending around ₹250 crore of the total budget, not a single household has received a water connection so far, the officer says.

UP Jal Nigam’s assistant engineer Brijesh Prasad, who is associated with the project, says about 60% of the work has been completed. He explains that nearly 2,100 kilometers of the planned 2,300 kilometers of pipeline have been laid. However, delays in the release of funds have brought the work to a halt.

“The deadline for completion has now been extended to 2028,” he says. The plan is to supply water from the Yamuna through a network of pipelines to overhead tanks in each gram panchayat.

Shankergarh is currently the worst-affected among several water-stressed areas in Prayagraj district. Other affected blocks include Jasra, Meja, Manda, Uruwa, and Koraon. Residents of Shankergarh say despite repeated assurances from officials, even emergency water tanker services have not reached them so far.

In some gram panchayats such as Gadha Katra, Nibi, Janwa, and Biharia, local authorities have purchased water tankers using panchayat funds to supply water to residents. Nibi gram pradhan Sheela Shukla says after waiting for government tankers that never arrived, the panchayat decided to act independently and purchased a tanker for ₹1.10 lakh which is being pulled by tractors owned by farmers. The village has also installed four solar-powered pumps to improve water access.

Shankergarh block development officer Manoj Kumar Singh says groundwater level in the region has dropped to around 400 feet, making most handpumps non-functional.

“Although there are 3360 handpumps, besides nearly 300 ponds in the block, many have become useless due to depletion and extreme heat,” he says.

Efforts have been made to refill around 150 ponds by channeling water from the Yamuna and Tons rivers through canals, but the rocky terrain makes groundwater recharge difficult.

The administration has also installed around 120 solar-powered submersible pumps with overhead tanks in the past two years. While these have provided some relief, officials admit that much more needs to be done. The cost of each such installation is around ₹4.5 lakh, and work is ongoing to ensure that water is available within a reasonable distance of every household.

In highly affected pockets like Jhajhi-Ka-Pura gram panchayat, four solar-powered systems have been installed and are functioning round the clock. However, these efforts are still not enough to meet the needs of the large population spread across the block.

Residents and local workers have also raised concerns about industrial activities in the region.

Amit Singh, a tractor operator, says around 14 silica sand washing plants are operating in Shankergarh. These plants use high-powered submersible pumps that extract water from depths of up to 1,000 feet, which could be contributing to the falling groundwater levels. He claims that excessive extraction of groundwater has worsened the water crisis.

There are also concerns about water quality and health. Some residents claim that contaminated water has led to serious illnesses, including cancer and organ-related issues, although there is no official confirmation yet.

Daya Shanker, a resident, says seven people died of cancer in just over a year in Pahadi Kala while two women were still suffering from it. “This could be due to contaminated ground water which turns red and black on storage,” he adds.

Dr Abhishek Singh, superintendent of the Community Health Center (CHC) in Shankergarh, says while some water appears red due to possible presence of ferric oxide, there is no medical evidence so far linking the water to serious diseases. He adds that proper testing is needed to determine the exact cause.

Apna Dal (Soneylal) MLA Vachaspati, who represents the Bara assembly constituency, blames the crisis on the rocky terrain of the region and excessive heat. However, he claims that efforts are being made to ease the situation.

Prayagraj district magistrate Manish Verma says the administration is taking steps to improve water availability and that multiple efforts are underway to address the crisis.