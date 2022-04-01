Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips

A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday.

PM Modi responded to the students’ queries to ease their worries ahead of examinations.

Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”

In response, the prime minister said, “We should not prepare for exams alone. We should study with dedication. Then, any exam will be easy. If you have prepared with hard work, no examination will be tough. We should study to master a subject, not just to clear an examination. We should not run from competition, but invite it. It is a test in life and helps us improve. These days, we have countless choices and many chances to achieve excellence.”

Roshni, class 11 student of Rajkiya Kanya Inter College, Vijayanagar (Ghaziabad), told Modi that she is curious to know if students are afraid of examinations or of parents and teachers.

She further asked, “Should we enjoy examinations like festivals, or take them seriously as expected by our elders?”

In reply, PM Modi asked parents and teachers not to make children the slave of their expectations, and let them grow in their own unique way.

Modi noted that Roshni cleverly asked a question, not for students, but for parents and teachers.

“She wants me to say something to them that will help students. There must be pressure from teachers and parents which makes students worry. I can feel and ask teachers and parents to stop inflicting your dreams on students. They attempt to inject their expectations into children. Confusion is raised because of this, as children want to fulfil their dreams.”

He said that parents don’t know what their kids are doing and teachers are concerned about completing their syllabus.

“I would like to convey this message through the medium of Roshni that teachers and parents should not become a burden on their kids because of their expectations. Every child has their strength and talent,” said PM.

Modi addressed the fifth edition of ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on Friday. The programme was telecast and viewed by children across the nation. CM Yogi attended the programme online alongside other students at UP Sainik School.

“I am excited and nervous. I am feeling very fortunate that I am getting the golden chance to meet our prime minister,” said Amanya Singh of Kanpur Nagar.

The Pareeksha Pe Charcha 2022 session was also broadcast live at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on LED screens and through e-classroom, projector and computer.

Students, teachers and parents of the first and the second shifts attended the session.

The programme was also shared through Facebook Live for the students or parents who were unable to come to school.

FAARA NADEEM