Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday.
PM Modi responded to the students’ queries to ease their worries ahead of examinations.
Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
In response, the prime minister said, “We should not prepare for exams alone. We should study with dedication. Then, any exam will be easy. If you have prepared with hard work, no examination will be tough. We should study to master a subject, not just to clear an examination. We should not run from competition, but invite it. It is a test in life and helps us improve. These days, we have countless choices and many chances to achieve excellence.”
Roshni, class 11 student of Rajkiya Kanya Inter College, Vijayanagar (Ghaziabad), told Modi that she is curious to know if students are afraid of examinations or of parents and teachers.
She further asked, “Should we enjoy examinations like festivals, or take them seriously as expected by our elders?”
In reply, PM Modi asked parents and teachers not to make children the slave of their expectations, and let them grow in their own unique way.
Modi noted that Roshni cleverly asked a question, not for students, but for parents and teachers.
“She wants me to say something to them that will help students. There must be pressure from teachers and parents which makes students worry. I can feel and ask teachers and parents to stop inflicting your dreams on students. They attempt to inject their expectations into children. Confusion is raised because of this, as children want to fulfil their dreams.”
He said that parents don’t know what their kids are doing and teachers are concerned about completing their syllabus.
“I would like to convey this message through the medium of Roshni that teachers and parents should not become a burden on their kids because of their expectations. Every child has their strength and talent,” said PM.
Modi addressed the fifth edition of ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on Friday. The programme was telecast and viewed by children across the nation. CM Yogi attended the programme online alongside other students at UP Sainik School.
“I am excited and nervous. I am feeling very fortunate that I am getting the golden chance to meet our prime minister,” said Amanya Singh of Kanpur Nagar.
The Pareeksha Pe Charcha 2022 session was also broadcast live at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on LED screens and through e-classroom, projector and computer.
Students, teachers and parents of the first and the second shifts attended the session.
The programme was also shared through Facebook Live for the students or parents who were unable to come to school.
FAARA NADEEM
Covid-19: MP logs 27 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 140
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,137 on Friday after detection of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 0.01 from 0.06 on Thursday, he said. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,263, leaving the state with 140 active cases, the official informed.
Dehu administration bans sale of meat and fish
Anyone selling fish and meat in the village of Dehu will be fined up to ₹25,000, a circular issued by the Nagar Panchayat on April 1, has stated. Dehu is an important pilgrimage site in Maharashtra and is the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, one of the state's renowned poet-saint who lived in the 17th century. A restauranteur in Dehu, Atiq Shaikh said that a majority of his clients were vegetarian.
Soren family feud out in open, CM’s sister-in-law meets Governor
The feud in the family of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren spilled over into the open on Friday after Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, alleged that the original idea of Jharkhand formation was being defeated as the Hemant Soren government has failed to curb “loot of land” and that the corrupt officers are being shielded.
Assessing dues claim by J’khand govt: Coal PSU
The Central Coalfields Limited, a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, on Friday said it's assessing outstanding dues it owes to the Jharkhand government, which had recently warned of stopping coal supply if its dues were not cleared. Talking to reporters at the CCL headquarters here, its chairman-cum-managing director P M Prasad said district committees were formed under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners (DCs) to make the assessment.
Six members of inter-state looters’ gang arrested in Varanasi
Six members, including the kingpin of an inter-state looters gang, that looted ₹8 lakh from a grocery trader in broad daylight in Kabirchaura area of Varanasi on March 24, were arrested from Benia Bagh area on Friday, police said. The gang goes by the name of Irani Gang and has network in different states, said a police officer. After registering a case against unidentified miscreants at Chowk police station, Varanasi, police started investigation.
