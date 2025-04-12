‘Parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas’: PM Modi takes dig at Opposition in Varanasi

Taking a dig at Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those hankering for power focus solely on promoting their own families, while his government works on the theme of inclusive development by following the idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. He, however, didn’t name any political party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Modi was addressing a public meeting in Mehandiganj of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi after gifting 44 projects worth over ₹3900 crore.

“Those who play games day and night only to grab power, their principle is ‘parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas’ (family support, family development),” the prime minister said.

Modi, who began his speech by greeting the people in Bhojpuri, also paid tribute to Dalit reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary, recognising his contributions to social equality and women’s empowerment.

“Today is also the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, a symbol of social consciousness. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule worked throughout their lives for the welfare of women power, their self-confidence and social welfare. Today we are taking forward their ideas, their resolutions, their movement for women empowerment, giving new energy to it”.

Elaborating on his constituency’s makeover over the last decade, he said, “About 10-11 years ago, there were problems related to availing medical treatment in the region. Today, my Kashi is becoming the health capital too.”

“Major hospitals from Delhi and Mumbai have now not only become accessible for people in the region, but have also ensured dignity for patients,” he said, referring to the opening of branches of several prominent hospitals here.

Reiterating his deep attachment towards the city, he said, “Kashi is mine and I belong to Kashi”.

Terming the harmony of Kashi’s cultural heritage and modern infrastructure as a unique model of India’s development, Modi said today, India is moving ahead with both development and heritage together.

Highlighting the city’s transformative journey over the past decade, he stated, “In the last 10 years, the development of Banaras has gained a new momentum. Kashi has always preserved its heritage and has taken steps towards a bright future. Today, Kashi is not just ancient, but my Kashi is also progressive.”

Speaking on the region’s contribution to development, PM Modi remarked, “Today, India is moving ahead with both development and heritage together and our Kashi is becoming the best model for this.”

“The soul of India resides in its diversity and Kashi is its most beautiful picture,” he added.

“Kashi is now at the centre of the economic map of Purvanchal. The Kashi that Mahadev himself drove… today the same Kashi is pulling the chariot of development of Purvanchal,” he added.

“In the last decade, about ₹45,000 crore has been spent on infrastructure development and connectivity of Varanasi and the surrounding areas. This money has not just gone into concrete, it has been transformed into trust. Today, the entire Kashi and the surrounding districts are getting the benefit of this investment,” Modi said.

He added that this investment in the infrastructure of Kashi has been expanded even on Friday after gifting 44 projects worth ₹3900 crore for Kashi and Purvanchal. These include infrastructure projects to strengthen connectivity, schemes to provide tap water to every village, expansion of education and health facilities and new initiatives in the field of sports.

He said that these projects will prove to be a milestone in making Purvanchal a developed region and every resident of Kashi will benefit from these schemes.

These projects include important ones like expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih and a new bridge connecting Banaras-Sarnath.

“And now the trial of the city ropeway has also started in Kashi, Banaras will now be among the few cities in the world where such a facility will be available,” he added.

The Prime Minister also distributed Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards to senior citizens, who included Dinesh Kumar Rawat, Rajendra Prasad and Durgavati.

“Under this scheme, elderly people above 70 years of age will get free treatment,” he said.

The PM said the feeling of satisfaction on the faces of the elderly today is the biggest success of this scheme for me.

“Now, you will not have to sell land or take loans for treatment. The government will now bear the cost of your treatment,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said so far 50,000 Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards have been distributed in Kashi, which has brought relief to thousands of families.

He also spoke about initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam that help strengthen national unity.

“Every locality of Kashi has a different culture; every street has a different colour of India. I am happy that with events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, these threads of unity are getting stronger. Now Ekta Mall is also going to be built here. India’s diversity will be seen in this Ekta Mall. Products from different districts of India will be available here under one roof,” he said.

On the economic front, PM Modi underlined Uttar Pradesh’s changing trajectory. “Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a land of possibilities, now it is capable and the land of resolution,” he said, noting how “Made in India” products are gaining global recognition.

“Today, UP is number one in GI tagging in the whole country. That means our culture, our things, our skills are rapidly getting international recognition,” he said.

He gave a call to preserve the ancient soul of Kashi while advancing into the future.

“Jo bhi Kashi ko sahejta hai (the one who preserves Kashi), he safeguards the soul of India. We have to keep empowering Kashi. We have to keep Kashi making more beautiful. We have to keep connecting the ancient soul of Kashi with its modern physique,” Modi said.

Modi also said that his government is working to ensure that the 2036 Olympics take place in India.

Addressing the youth, the PM said, “There is also a lot of emphasis on the fact that the youth of Kashi should get continuous opportunities to progress in India and now we are working towards ensuring that the Olympics are held in India in 2036.”

Urging the youth of Varanasi to work hard so that they “win medals” in the 2036 Olympics, Modi spoke about how the sports infrastructure in his constituency was being developed with an eye on the future.

“Today, new stadiums are being built in Banaras, new facilities are being created for the youth, a new sports complex has opened, hundreds of players from Varanasi are getting trained there,” he said.

The Prime Minister also transferred over ₹105 crore in bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

Modi said that Banas Dairy has changed both the image and the fate of thousands of families in Kashi. “This dairy has turned your hard work into a reward and given new wings to your dreams and the happy thing is that with these efforts, many sisters of Purvanchal have now become Lakhpati Didi. Where earlier there was a concern about survival, now steps are moving towards prosperity. And this progress is visible in Banaras, UP as well as the entire country. Today India is the largest milk producing country in the world.”

He noted the recognition of several products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, describing these tags as more than just labels--they are certificates of identity for the land, adding that they will take the skills of Kashi to global markets.

These products include tabla, shehnai, thandai, red Bharwan chilli, red peda and tricolour barfi.