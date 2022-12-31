Part of Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi caves in , none hurt

VARANASI: Devotees had a narrow escape when a part of Dashashwamedh Ghat, venue of the world-famous Ganga Arti, suddenly caved in on Friday evening. Though no casualties were reported, the incident caused panic among the devotees who rushed to safer places.

Avdhesh Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Dashashwamedh Ghat said no devotee got hurt in the incident. “A woman who fell into the sunken portion was rescued safely. We have fenced the area and are trying to figure out the reason behind the incident,” he said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8pm, merely 50 metres from Dashashwamedh Ghat towards Shitla Ghat that is situated just adjacent to it. At the time of the incident, the Ganga Arti at both the Ghats had just ended.

“We were all admiring the Ganga Arti. Suddenly, screams of people were heard and some devotees started running haywire. A couple of minutes later the fact came to light that a portion of the Ghat caved in. This could have been really big but thankfully no casualties were reported,” said Mukul Tiwari, a tourist who came all the way from Lucknow to watch Ganga Arti.

While citing the possible cause of the incident, cops probing the matter blamed frequent water seepage. “Due to frequent seeping in of water and the soil or sand below was washed away which resulted in the caving-in of the Ghat,” police said.

However, the incident raised a question mark on the safety of devotees who throng the place every evening to watch Ganga Arti not only on Dashashwamedh Ghat but also on the adjoining Ghats. In Varanasi, there are around seven Ghats including Assi, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Kedar Ghat, Harish Chandra Ghat, Tulsa Ghat and others where Ganga Aarti is organised.