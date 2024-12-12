Participate in NBRI’s show in Lucknow with just single pot of blooms

It is your chance to shine at the annual Chrysanthemum and Coleus flower show. You need not have half-a-dozen Chrysanthemum and Coleus flower pots but even one pot, grown out of love for gardening, can help you win trophies and awards in the show this time. Glimpses from last year’s Chrysanthemum and Coleus show at the NBRI (HT File Photo)

The show is a calendar event at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) and this year the two-day event begins on Saturday. The entry fee for the event will be ₹10. The timing of the event for Saturday is from 2pm - 6pm and 10am-6pm on Sunday, shared CSIR-NBRI spokesperson Rajat Raj Rastogi.

He also said that exhibitors interested in participating in the show are required to fill the entry form and submit their potted plants latest by 4pm on Friday, while those interested in submitting their entries for flower arrangement and photography are required to submit their entries by 9 am on Saturday.

“This year, the show has been divided into four broad categories – Chrysanthemum, Coleus, flower arrangement and photography. Under Chrysanthemum – the competition is open to individuals and institutions, as part of which, they must display a group of 6 or 12 small and large Chrysanthemum and Coleus potted plants. The same and different varieties of Chrysanthemum and Coleus can be exhibited in different categories. Best exhibitor in each category will be awarded,” said Rastogi.

The mount of Chrysanthemum and Coleus is open only for institutions. This time, anybody can participate with their pot of large chrysanthemum bearing single bloom and the best of all will win ‘King of the Show’ award. A small, flowered chrysanthemum and spider bearing single bloom of chrysanthemum can win ‘Queen of the Show’ and ‘Prince of the Show’ awards, respectively.

Director, CSIR-NBRI Ajit Kumar Shashnay said that the changes in the guidelines of the flower show are an initiative to connect residents to the institution. “We are trying to create awareness among people about gardening,” said Shashnay.