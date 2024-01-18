Passenger slapped by TTE on train, viral video sparks outrage

LUCKNOW A shocking video of a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) assaulting a 25-year-old passenger on board Barauni-Lucknow Express went viral on social media, prompting the North-Eastern Railway (NER) ordering immediate suspension of the TTE on Thursday and even drawing the railway minister’s reaction. The video clip of the incident went viral, sparking outrage among Netizens. (Sourced)

The video posted by a Lucknow-based journalist sparked outrage among Netizens compelling the NER to take prompt action.

The TTE was purportedly seen slapping the man thrice and pulling him by his muffler (gamchha) and hurling abuses while the victim kept asking what his fault was as he carried his valid travel ticket.

In another video that went viral, the TTE was seen hitting a person shooting the previous video. “Why are you shooting the video...are you from the media?” the TTE asked while purportedly hurling abuses.

“Taking cognizance of the incident, the TTE has been suspended with immediate effect,” stated the official X handle of NER in reply to the viral video. Later, a suspension order was also released by Anuj Kumar Singh, divisional commercial manager, NER Lucknow division.

“The TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the person,” said a twitter handle of DRM Lucknow Junction, which was retweeted by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav. “Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended,” the minister said.

The said incident took place on 15203 Barauni-Lucknow Express on Thursday morning. The train had left from Barauni in Bihar on Wednesday night, at its scheduled time, and the victim Neeraj Kumar Yadav, 25, had boarded the train from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

The victim said at the time of boarding, he had asked someone for a ticket in the sleeper coach. But when he reached the station, he could not get the ticket. So, he took the general ticket and got into a general coach. However, when the ticket came, he went and sat on his seat in coach no S-6.

The TTE Prakash (goes by single name) came for checking when the train reached Barabanki around 10am on Thursday. After seeing two tickets, he started arguing with Neeraj and then allegedly started slapping him.

Anand Mohan of Jaunpur, sitting in the train from Hajipur, made a video of this. When the TTE saw him, he proceeded to snatch his phone.

“An inquiry has been set up wherein the cause of the incident will be ascertained followed by strict action. Prima facie. Prakash has been found guilty in the video and has been suspended,” said Mahesh Gupta, PRO of NER, Lko division.