Patient taken to OT ‘by mistake’, bolts minutes before surgery

What was supposed to be a routine hospital visit turned into a near-surgical disaster for Brijesh Chaudhary from Jalaun’s Madhaugarh, who found himself moments away from an operation he never signed up for. (For representation)

Dressed in OT scrubs and already injected twice, he realised something was wrong. And did what no patient ever does: he ran. His quick thinking not only saved him from an unwanted procedure but also exposed a shocking lapse at the government medical college in Jalaun.

Brijesh was admitted to the medical college on Monday with swelling in his eyes. Doctors assured him that he’d be discharged the next morning but the hospital’s paperwork had other plans.

Early next day, hospital staff took him to the operation theatre (OT) without explanation. There, he was administered two pre-op injections, dressed in surgical attire, and placed under the OT lights. Hazy and confused, he asked the medical staff why he was being operated on.

He was told, “Because it’s your operation.”

Brijesh told the doctors he needed to see his family members before the procedure. And then, in full surgical dress and slippers, he made a quiet exit from the theatre and bolted toward the ward screaming.

When the family confronted the attending doctor, the explanation was casual. “He was taken by mistake. It was meant for another patient,” the doctor told them, blaming a staff nurse for the mix-up.

The hospital, meanwhile, downplayed the incident. Dr Shailendra Singh, the medical college’s spokesperson, said, “We’ve only just received information. The matter is being looked into.”