Patients at KGMU Trauma Centre bear the brunt in repeat protest by resident doctors

As resident doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre resumed their protest late Monday evening, which continued till Tuesday morning, over the suspension of four of their colleagues and alleged false FIRs lodged against them, services were disrupted, forcing several patients to seek treatment at other hospitals. Patients facing delays in treatment were forced to go elsewhere. (HT Photo)

During the protest, doctors blocked the main gate of the trauma centre emergency, halting patient registration. Patients including 21-year-old Nancy from Prayagraj with severe lung disease, 10-year-old Priyanka from Lakhimpur with a liver infection, and 52-year-old Chandrabhaal injured by a bull, faced delays in treatment and were forced to go elsewhere. Several others were similarly affected.

Dr Hemraj Singh, chief medical superintendent at the trauma centre, said emergency services were not completely disrupted. “The main gate was closed briefly but reopened once we intervened. The resident doctors felt the university took one-sided action by suspending their colleagues. They have been assured their concerns will be heard,” he added.

A committee formed by vice-chancellor professor Soniya Nityanand will decide on the matter on Wednesday, officials said.

The case stems from a clash late Saturday in the ortho operation theatre, where resident doctors allegedly assaulted a nursing officer while reportedly intoxicated over a minor issue. Both doctors and nursing staff lodged FIRs against each other. Nursing staff briefly protested on Sunday, demanding action, but resumed work after assurances. Resident doctors gathered after four of their colleagues -- Ashwin, Ayush, Nikhil, and Ankit Verma -- were suspended following a preliminary inquiry.

Dr KK Singh, in charge of the KGMU media cell, mediated between the two groups to prevent escalation, keeping nursing officers inside the trauma centre and doctors outside while assuring both sides of fair treatment.