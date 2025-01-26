Patriotism meets devotion at Mahakumbh

As the nation celebrated its 76th Republic Day, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh reflected a unique blend of devotion and patriotism. Along the sacred Sangam, sadhus and institutions marked the occasion with enthusiasm, painting Mahakumbh Nagar in the colours of nationalism. Colours of patriotism evident at the Mahakumbh on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday (HT Photo)

As the Tricolor was hoisted, the national anthem resonated, and collective pledges were taken for national unity and integrity. Flag hoisting took place at akhadas, Kalpvasi camps, temporary offices, and government camps, showcasing collective spirit.

At Dandi Swami Nagar, the All India Dandi Swami Parishad, led by Jagadguru Swami Maheshashram, celebrated the silver jubilee of their Republic Day tradition since 2001. Thousands of Dandi Swamis hoisted the Tricolor, sang the anthem, and took an oath for unity. Swami Maheshashram emphasised countering caste-based divides to strengthen Sanatan Dharma and the nation.

Grand celebrations

In the Akhada Sector, a saffron and Tricolor spectacle unfolded. Under Mahant Ravindra Puri’s leadership, saints of Panch Dashnam Niranjani Akhada hoisted the national flag and sang Jana Gana Mana. Female Naga sanyasinis of Shri Panch Dashnam Sanyasini Akhara also marked the occasion with zeal.

Mahant Ravindra Puri encouraged pilgrims arriving for Mauni Amavasya to bathe at accessible Ganga ghats, highlighting that the entire Mahakumbh area holds equal spiritual merit.

Social welfare highlight

At the Social Welfare Department’s camp, 70-year-old Munni Devi from Mirzapur’s old age home hoisted the flag, symbolising inclusion and respect. The event, attended by Brigadier U.S. Kandil and deputy director Anand Kumar Singh, brought together ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, and elderly individuals from various districts.

Appeal to pilgrims

Tribute at Parmarth ashram

At Parmarth Triveni Pushp Ashram, spiritual leaders Morari Bapu, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati hoisted the Tricolor, promoting patriotism alongside the preservation of Indian culture and traditions.