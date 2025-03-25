Menu Explore
Pay less for garbage collection if you live in less than 1000 sq ft house

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2025 09:28 AM IST

From the upcoming financial year 2025-26, owners of all residential properties constructed on land up to 1,000 sq ft will be charged ₹50 per month, down from the previous ₹100

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Monday revised the monthly garbage collection charge for residential properties in the state capital, providing relief to middle-class homeowners. Now, people living in less than 1000 sq ft properties will have to pay less, said civic officials.

From the new financial year, user charges will be included along with house tax. (File Photo)
From the new financial year, user charges will be included along with house tax. (File Photo)

From the upcoming financial year 2025-26, owners of all residential properties constructed on land up to 1,000 sq ft will be charged 50 per month, down from the previous 100. However, houses on land exceeding 1,000 sq ft will continue to pay 100 per month. User charges would be linked to the house tax for easily recovery from people.

The decision to this effect was finalised during a budget meeting chaired by mayor Sushma Kharkwal at the LMC headquarters on Monday. It was attended by 12 committee members, who unanimously approved the revised user charge structure.

The mayor said the corporation previously charged 100 per month from all residential properties, regardless of their size. With the new system, user charges will be determined based on land area, reducing the burden on owners of smaller homes. She added that from the new financial year, user charges will be included along with house tax to simplify the collection process.

As house tax is already calculated based on property size, this integration will make it easier to classify properties and apply the correct user charge. The mayor also announced a 10% discount for property owners who pay the annual user charge in one go.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh clarified that no changes have been made to the user charges for commercial buildings. These properties will continue to be charged according to the existing tariff structure, which ranges from 100 to 5,000 per month, depending on the size and usage of the property. The revised user charge aims to ease financial pressure on middle-class homeowners while maintaining efficient waste collection in the city and also to generate more revenue.

CHANGES IN USER CHARGES

50 per month to be charged from residential structures up to 1,000 sq ft

100 per month from residential buildings above 1000 sq. ft.

* Commercial establishments will continue to be charged as per existing rates.

* User charges will now be linked to property tax for streamlined collection.

