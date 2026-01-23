Perilous pitfalls: ‘Deep plots’ pose deadly hazard for Lucknow commuters

LUCKNOW Like Noida, people’s commute in Lucknow can be perilous due to the emergence of numerous hazardous ‘dark spots’ within the city’s road system. Findings from a field survey conducted by Hindustan Times highlight a worrying trend: broken drain walls, deep excavation sites and neglected plots pose severe threats not only to commuters but also to pedestrians and residents alike. Broken boundary wall of a drain on the road towards the Kathauta intersection. (HT Photo)

A spot check of key residential areas, major roads and commercial zones on Wednesday and Thursday unveiled a pattern of prolonged negligence by civic agencies and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Many of these sites have remained unsecured for months, despite the constant flow of traffic and numerous complaints from the public.

One of the most alarming spots lies on the stretch leading to Kathauta intersection via IGP Road. Here, a drain running along the middle of the road has a broken boundary wall, leaving a deep, open section, dangerously close to moving vehicles. The spot remains poorly lit and becomes almost invisible during foggy winter mornings and late-night hours, significantly increasing the risk of vehicles skidding into the drain.

A shopkeeper at Kathauta intersection, operating along the route, said the broken boundary had remained unrepaired for months. He said: “Vehicles pass very close to the broken drain every day. During fog or at night, motorists cannot see it clearly. If a vehicle falls into it, it can easily turn fatal.”

During another field visit on Wednesday, team HT identified several hazardous sites in Gomti Nagar’s Viraj Khand. Multiple plots sold under LDA schemes were found abandoned, dug deep and left without boundary walls, barricades or warning signs. One plot near a private agency office had been excavated to such a depth that a person entering it would struggle to climb out without assistance, residents said.

A resident of Vibhuti Khand area, Sunny Srivastava, added that they had raised complaints with officials earlier, but no corrective action followed. Similar conditions were observed in Gomti Nagar Extension, where several residential and commercial plots remain at dangerously low levels compared to adjoining roads.

In many cases, the depth of these plots exceeds five feet below road level, creating a high risk of vehicles tumbling during rain, poor visibility or sudden manoeuvres.

Despite the obvious danger, most of these sites lack basic safety measures such as fencing, reflectors, barricades or caution boards. Over time, many of them have also turned into dumping grounds for garbage and construction debris, worsening sanitation issues and creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The issue is in focus after a recent fatal incident in Noida, where a software engineer drowned after his car plunged into a water-filled excavation pit dug for a building basement. The incident, allegedly linked to official negligence, prompted swift administrative action and has now put similar sites in Lucknow under scrutiny.

Following the Noida tragedy, the LDA has decided to conduct a citywide inspection drive to identify plots/properties that have been dug deep and left unattended.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the authority had taken cognisance of the Noida incident and would ensure strict compliance with safety norms in Lucknow. “We will inspect unsafe plots across the city and take necessary action to prevent accidents. Regular monitoring is essential to avoid such tragedies,” he said.

Residents have urged authorities to act swiftly, warning that unless immediate repairs and enforcement follow, Lucknow could witness a fatal incident similar to Noida.