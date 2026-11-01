Petrol poured on rat, set ablaze; three arrested in Kanpur

Three men have been arrested and a fourth is absconding after a video purportedly showing a rat being tied to an iron gate, doused with petrol and set on fire went viral on social media, drawing protests from animal lovers and local residents. For representation only (Sourced)

The incident took place on October 29 in Kasai Mandi near Orchha Gate under the Kotwali police station area. The 47-second video shows the men tying the rat to an iron gate with a rope before pouring petrol over it and setting it alight. The animal is seen writhing in pain as the men film the act. The rope eventually snaps, allowing the rat to run around in an attempt to escape before succumbing to its injuries.

According to police, the accused had caught the rat using a cage before allegedly tying it with a rope, beating it with sticks and suspending it from the gate.

Police identified the accused as Junaid Qureshi, Zeeshan Qureshi, Asif Qureshi and Shafiq Qureshi. Junaid allegedly poured petrol over the rat and set it on fire with a matchstick, while Asif recorded the incident on his mobile phone. Shafiq and Zeeshan were also allegedly involved in tying up the animal.

The video, reportedly uploaded by the accused themselves, eventually came to the police’s notice. Following an inquiry, a case was registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Rohit Kumar.

Station house officer (SHO) SHO Anjan Kumar Singh said Junaid, Asif and Shafiq had been arrested and produced before a court. The fourth accused remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Members of the Shri Mahakal Gau Seva Sansthan also visited Kotwali police station and demanded strict action against those involved.