Fri, Nov 21, 2025
Physician, theatre artiste, philanthropist: Dr Brijesh Chandra Gupta dies at 95

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 03:06 am IST

Dr. Brijesh Chandra Gupta, 95, a key figure in Darpan theatre and a dedicated physician, passed away and donated his body to science.

Dr Brijesh Chandra Gupta, former vice-president and one of the most senior members of Darpan, a renowned theatre group, passed away on Wednesday (November 19, 2025) at the age of 95. He was also featured in HT Ageless Achievers for his contributions.

Dr Brijesh Chandra Gupta (SOURCED)
Dr Brijesh Chandra Gupta (SOURCED)

“Honouring his long-cherished wish, his body was donated to a medical college immediately after his passing, allowing him to serve humanity even in death,” said RS Soni, member of the Darpan Theatre Group.

Born in 1930 in Etawah, Gupta was a physician, writer, poet, painter, singer and theatre artiste. Though he completed his MBBS at King George’s Medical College in 1954 to honour his father’s wishes, his love for the arts remained a constant throughout his life. “He served as a Captain in the Army Medical Corps on the Indo-Pak and Indo-China borders before spending 25 years teaching at the Government Ayurvedic College in Lucknow,” added actor and theatre artiste Anil Rastogi.

As a dedicated social worker, he provided free medical care to the underprivileged, helped establish charitable hospitals in rural areas, and supported education initiatives.

“His association with Darpan began in 1972, where he contributed as an actor, director, playwright and backstage artiste. His wife Neerja Gupta and children also went on to become prominent members of the theatre group,” said Soni.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Physician, theatre artiste, philanthropist: Dr Brijesh Chandra Gupta dies at 95
